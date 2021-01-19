 

Teradata Vantage Now Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud Marketplace, an online store that enables customers to quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud.

Teradata customers using Vantage on Google Cloud can now subscribe to Vantage on Google Cloud with a private, directly negotiated agreement via the Google Cloud Marketplace. By subscribing to Vantage on Google through the Marketplace, customers can retire their Google Cloud spend commitment and significantly simplify their procurement and billing processes through a single channel.

"We believe in giving our customers the flexibility to subscribe to and deploy our world-class, enterprise-scale cloud data analytics platform in the environment of their choice," said Brian Wood, Director and Cloud Advocate at Teradata. "For businesses that prefer Google Cloud's global infrastructure and its fast and reliable software-defined network, we are offering a simplified and streamlined procurement experience for Vantage via the Google Cloud Marketplace. Now our joint customers can experience the power of Vantage on Google Cloud – enabling the most complex data analytics at scale – with the simplicity and ease-of-use of Google Cloud Marketplace's one-stop-shopping environment.”

Vantage on Google Cloud is delivered as-a-service, so companies can start small and elastically scale compute and storage independently, and only when needed. The combination of pricing model flexibility with Vantage software tier choice enables Teradata's cloud customers to match analytic features and performance with diverse business requirements. Users can combine and query data regardless of where it is located: in Google Cloud Storage, Hadoop, on-premises, and more, and integrate with the preferred data pipeline, business intelligence, and visualization tools of their choice. And because Vantage is the same software everywhere, the risks associated with migrating workloads between on-premises and Google Cloud are greatly mitigated.

Additionally, Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud offers joint customers:

  • enterprise security and audited compliance,
  • encryption of data in motion and at rest,
  • service availability guarantee for 99.9 percent uptime,
  • system maintenance and patch management, and
  • easy scaling of compute resources independent of storage.

Teradata Vantage is the leading hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With the enterprise scale of Vantage, companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data to get a complete view of their business.

Availability

Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud can be acquired on Google Cloud Marketplace today, available to customers served by Google Cloud data centers in North America (USA and Canada), London, Frankfurt, and Sydney with more to come.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

