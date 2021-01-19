GSE Adds Three New Contracts to Recent Wins

Known for its elite nuclear expertise, GSE has a long and proven track record of delivering a talented workforce that is equipped to support all facets of a major energy company’s operations. The Company’s personalized approach to training and staff augmentation ensures that each customer’s unique skills requirements are met with top talent from a deep bench of professionals.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions”, the “Company” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that its Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting (NITC) group has won three contracts with a combined value of $8.7 million to provide specialized training and staffing support services for large energy companies.

“The widening skills gap and aging workforce are critical challenges for the industry today and will remain significant issues for the long term,” said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. “GSE’s NITC group addresses these challenges to help customers drive operational efficiency with highly specialized staffing and upskilling solutions. These significant wins reflect the essential value that GSE provides to industry.”

“Our field experts are respected professionals with years of experience in maximizing plant efficiency,” said Brian Greene, Vice President of GSE’s Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting division. “Services provided under these contracts will help our customers fill a wide variety of operational gaps, including staff training, project control, field engineers, health and safety specialists, and construction to name a few. We continue to grow GSE’s NITC team thoughtfully so that we are always ready to get to work for our customers.”

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

GSE’s Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting (NITC) group is comprised of GSE Hyperspring and GSE Absolute Consulting, two proven companies with years of experience providing unparalleled levels of specialized staffing and training support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005068/en/