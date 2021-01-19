Allied Esports Entertainment Announces the Sale of World Poker Tour to Element Partners, LLC

Under the terms of the agreement, Element will acquire World Poker Tour for a total of $78,250,000, consisting of a $68,250,000 upfront payment and a fully guaranteed revenue share of 5% of WPT-branded tournament entry fees on Element-owned or licensed gaming platforms, up to a maximum of $10 million, payable over three years after closing. The Company’s Board of Directors has approved the transaction, which is expected to close in late January or early February 2021, assuming the Company’s shareholders approve the transaction and following required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, and Element Partners, LLC (“Element”), a privately-held investment vehicle, today announced a definitive agreement under which Element will acquire the Company’s poker-related business and assets, including the entities comprising the World Poker Tour (“World Poker Tour,” or “WPT”).

Furthermore, the rapid growth and popularity of gaming and esports during the COVID-19 pandemic has driven strategic interest in the Company’s esports business, Allied Esports, and the Company’s Board has agreed to explore strategic options for the esports business, including a possible sale. The Company has engaged Lake Street Capital Markets to assist with the process. At this time, no potential or particular buyer has been identified and there are no initial or ongoing negotiations in respect of the sale of the esports business.

Upon completion of the WPT transaction, and assuming the realization and completion of the possible sale of the esports business, Allied Esports Entertainment would proceed, under a new name, as a publicly traded holding company focused on using its cash resources to explore opportunities in online entertainment, including but not limited to, real money gaming and other gaming sectors.

Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment, commented, “Despite the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WPT business has delivered substantial, impactful results, specifically through its online platforms and services, and has made meaningful contributions for the Company. In addition, Allied Esports, with its world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and best-in-class production services, has generated market attention as the esports industry gained momentum during the pandemic.”