ZoomInfo Employees Donate More Than $650,000 to Local Nonprofits Through 2020 Winter Donation Drive

Despite the challenges of 2020, employees again set a ZoomInfo company record for funds raised through the annual month-long event, more than doubling the $241,000 they raised in 2019. This year’s efforts bring the five-year total to more than $1.23 million in cash and in-kind donations.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, recently wrapped up its 2020 Winter Donation Drive, with employees teaming up to raise $651,623 for youth- and family-focused nonprofit organizations in its local communities. More than $600,000 of these funds were raised by Vancouver-based employees to support the nearby Evergreen Family & Community Resource Centers.

“The commitment and generosity shown by our employees is remarkable,” said ZoomInfo CEO and Founder Henry Schuck, who, along with his wife Jessica, matched the employees’ donations. “I’m proud to work alongside such community-minded people at ZoomInfo. Their willingness to go above and beyond and give to those in need tells you something about the people who I’m so lucky to work with. Throughout the year I have all sorts of metrics and growth goals that show me that ZoomInfo does well, every Winter our employees prove that we also do good.”

Included in the total is a $100,000 donation contributed by ZoomInfo Co-Founder Kirk Brown and his wife, Ashley.

Members of ZoomInfo’s Board of Directors – as well as many of the bankers, lawyers, accountants, and other advisors that managed ZoomInfo’s initial public offering in June 2020 – also contributed to the fundraiser.

During the 2020 Winter Donation Drive, ZoomInfo employees raised funds for nine organizations local to their communities:

Vancouver, Wash. – As a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Evergreen Public Schools and the community and schools as a whole, the Family & Community Resource Centers partners with the Southwest Washington community to bridge the basic needs gap, foster innovative and engaging learning experiences, and maximize opportunities to ensure that all students have access to their most basic needs.

Employees leaned into their creativity to raise money for their causes: