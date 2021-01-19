Summit Wireless Technologies Reports $5.1 Million of Net Proceeds from Exercises of Warrants during the Last 90 Days

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced that warrants exercised in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with warrants previously exercised this month and those which certain warrant holders have agreed to exercise as of January 18, 2021, will result in its receipt of an aggregate of approximately $5.1 million in net proceeds.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, warrant holders exercised warrants for 320,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $750,000.

In January 2021 warrant holders also previously exercised warrants for 710,300 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $1.7 million.

Pursuant to Summit’s solicitation of certain warrant holders, who are all accredited investors, such warrant holders, as of January 18, 2021, have agreed to exercise certain warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,095,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $2.6 million.



In consideration for their exercise of these warrants, for cash, the exercising holders are being issued new warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 273,750 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $4.20 per share, which are exercisable for five years.

Summit intends the use the net proceeds received from these warrant exercises for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

