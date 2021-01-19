 

Pitney Bowes Appoints Ana Maria Chadwick as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Ana Maria Chadwick has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 29, 2021.

Pitney Bowes Appoints Ana Chadwick as Executive Vice President and CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Chadwick joins Pitney Bowes from GE Capital where she held several executive positions. Her responsibilities included both operational and financial positions, along with strong transformational and financial services experience. Most recently, Ms. Chadwick was President and CEO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions. Previously, she was Controller of GE Capital Americas and Chief Financial Officer at GE Capital Energy Financial Services. Ms. Chadwick also has substantial global experience.

Ms. Chadwick will report to Pitney Bowes President and CEO Marc Lautenbach and will be responsible for the financial operations of the company. Joseph Catapano who has been serving as interim CFO will return to his position as Chief Accounting Officer.

“Ana has a meaningful track record of taking complex financial and operating situations and creating value. She is smart, a great team player, and she will fit into the Pitney Bowes culture very well,” said Mr. Lautenbach. “I could not be more delighted that Ana is joining the team.”

“Pitney Bowes is an iconic brand that has made bold strides to transform and is poised to do what very few other companies have done,” said Ms. Chadwick. “As I learn more about Pitney Bowes, it is clear the company has substantial opportunities going forward. I could not be more excited to join Pitney Bowes at this important moment.”

Ms. Chadwick received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from The American University in Washington, D.C. She is on the Board at Norwalk Community College Foundation and has served on several international boards, including Bank BPH, BAC/Credomatic JV and Colpatria JV.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

