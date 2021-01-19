 

Auto Care Week Names CarParts.com the Top Company For Year-Over-Year Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Auto Care Week, a leading independent news source covering the automotive aftermarket, has named CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") the Top Company for YoY Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020, further demonstrating the company’s success in quickly becoming drivers’ top choice for finding and buying the right parts needed to get their vehicles back on the road.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005629/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

CarParts.com’s Q3 2020 Net Sales increased 69.5% compared to Q3 2019, according to Auto Care Week, also long-known through the industry as The Greensheet. This growth rate was more than 16% higher than its closest competitor. Outperforming both pure play ecommerce companies and brick-and-mortar retailers with online shopping platforms, CarParts.com’s YoY net sales growth topped consumer brands including O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ: ORLY), AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), and NAPA owner Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC).

Read more about Auto Care Week’s findings here: https://www.autocareweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Greensheet_Q3_ ...

This success follows the recent announcement from website analytics firm SimilarWeb, naming CarParts.com the Fastest-Growing Auto Parts Site of 2020. Combined, these distinctions demonstrate the success of CarParts.com’s customer-first approach to business operations and marketing, significant investments in technology, and supply chain improvements that transformed the way consumers shop for auto parts.

“The ultimate achievement is when you not only increase website traffic, but also see those improvements translate to real sales volume,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts.com. “It is evidence that our transformative approach is working. We are committed to listening to drivers, understanding their needs and desires, and doing everything we can to help them find the right parts, at the right price, and deliver them right away. When we do that effectively, we’re winning over and will continue to win over a fiercely loyal customer base.”

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com.

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we’ve streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we’ve created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

CarParts.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auto Care Week Names CarParts.com the Top Company For Year-Over-Year Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020 Auto Care Week, a leading independent news source covering the automotive aftermarket, has named CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") the Top Company for YoY Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020, further demonstrating the company’s success in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
CarParts.com Named 2020’s Fastest-Growing Auto Parts Site in the Automotive Aftermarket by SimilarWeb