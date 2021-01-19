Auto Care Week Names CarParts.com the Top Company For Year-Over-Year Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020

Auto Care Week , a leading independent news source covering the automotive aftermarket, has named CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") the Top Company for YoY Net Sales Growth in Q3 2020, further demonstrating the company’s success in quickly becoming drivers’ top choice for finding and buying the right parts needed to get their vehicles back on the road.

CarParts.com’s Q3 2020 Net Sales increased 69.5% compared to Q3 2019, according to Auto Care Week, also long-known through the industry as The Greensheet. This growth rate was more than 16% higher than its closest competitor. Outperforming both pure play ecommerce companies and brick-and-mortar retailers with online shopping platforms, CarParts.com’s YoY net sales growth topped consumer brands including O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ: ORLY), AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), and NAPA owner Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC).

This success follows the recent announcement from website analytics firm SimilarWeb, naming CarParts.com the Fastest-Growing Auto Parts Site of 2020. Combined, these distinctions demonstrate the success of CarParts.com’s customer-first approach to business operations and marketing, significant investments in technology, and supply chain improvements that transformed the way consumers shop for auto parts.

“The ultimate achievement is when you not only increase website traffic, but also see those improvements translate to real sales volume,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts.com. “It is evidence that our transformative approach is working. We are committed to listening to drivers, understanding their needs and desires, and doing everything we can to help them find the right parts, at the right price, and deliver them right away. When we do that effectively, we’re winning over and will continue to win over a fiercely loyal customer base.”

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we’ve streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we’ve created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

