CPI Card Group Earns Multiple Recognitions at the ICMA’s Élan Awards

CPI was named winner in the Best Personalization & Fulfillment (P&F) Product, Service or Project category for its work with Oxygen Bank in creating the Oxygen Debit Card Package. For its collaboration with Oxygen, CPI provided end-to-end support to design, produce and deliver personal and business debit cards tailored to the bank’s unique audience of independent professionals. The Company developed two packages with clean and crisply-designed vertical cards arriving nested in interactive packaging, with back-of-card personalization completing the high-end look and feel.

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced recognitions the Company received from the International Card Manufacturers Association’s (ICMA) 2020 Élan Awards of Excellence. The awards celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the global card industry.

CPI also received top honors in the Best Secure Payment Card category for the BMW Card, created in collaboration with US Bank and BMW Financial Services NA, LLC. The BMW Card was designed to evoke the same emotion, performance and premium quality that has defined the BMW brand for decades. Printed on a blue core, the card prominently features the iconic BMW Roundel in full color, while a layer of spot varnish and raised digital-metal ink punctuates the company brand on the card surface. Through CPI’s innovative print technique, the BMW Card brings a tactile, physical quality to the Roundel and an elevated look overall – eliciting the excitement, performance and sophistication that is emulative of BMW itself. Additionally, the Company was named a finalist in the same category for its work with Barclays and RCI, the world’s largest vacation exchange company, in developing the RCI Ocean EMV Card. The card, which features an aerial beach photograph, brings the shimmering surf to life, creating an undulating, almost holographic look that appears to move in three dimensions.

This year, the Élan Awards also introduced Best Secure Metal Payments Cards as a new award category. CPI was named the winner in the category in its inaugural year, for the PSCU Corporate Card, created in collaboration with PSCU, the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization. The PSCU Corporate Card brings together CPI’s patented encased tungsten core, dual interface expertise and high-quality design strengths, resulting in a polished and refined metal card experience with contactless payment capability.

“Each year, the Élan Awards cast a spotlight on the best in the global card industry, honoring world-class achievements in both card design and technological advances that will power the future of the industry,” said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of the ICMA. “Even during these unprecedented times, this year’s entries were just as impressive as ever, pushing the boundaries with new advances, superior manufacturing techniques, innovative security features and superb design quality.”

“We are thrilled to earn such a variety of awards and honors from the ICMA, collectively showcasing the broad scope of our innovation and excellence when it comes to creating and delivering world-class payments products,” said Guy DiMaggio, SVP and General Manager, Secure Card Solutions, CPI Card Group. “This recognition is validation for the hard work and commitment our team brings to the table for customers, helping companies not only realize their vision for a payment card but also the cardholder and payment experience overall. We look forward to creating more award-winning products as we collaborate with companies on innovative card programs.”

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005095/en/