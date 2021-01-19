AMN Healthcare Ranked by Customers as a Leader in Total Workforce Solutions

Based solely on surveys of customers, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) is the leader among healthcare companies in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions. The rankings include companies that provide services to all industries; AMN is the only company in the top ten that exclusively serves the healthcare industry.

“Innovation and excellence in customer service are among the core purposes and values of AMN team members, so we are thrilled and honored that our shared efforts to provide the healthcare industry with total talent solutions are recognized by customers,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “We listen carefully to the needs of our clients and then develop innovative solutions. In the difficult times today and in the future, focusing on talent is critically important to maintain high quality patient care and efficiency in resources.”

Analyzing data from annual surveys of end users, the HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions focus on organizations that use managed service program (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and other workforce solutions. The ratings include four categories of top-ten companies for leaders overall, breadth of service, size of deal, and quality of service. AMN Healthcare was ranked in each category.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005154/en/