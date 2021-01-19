 

Amazon Teams Up with Pharrell Williams’ YELLOW and Georgia Tech to Launch New Music Remix Competition to Inspire Students to Pursue Computer Science

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pharrell Williams’ education equity nonprofit YELLOW, and the Georgia Institute of Technology today announced a new educational collaboration called “Your Voice is Power” to encourage middle and high school students to share their voice on equity while learning to code new music remixes. The “Your Voice is Power” collaboration includes five teaching modules with lesson plans that teach coding while kick-starting meaningful conversations among students and their teachers about the importance of racial justice. This collaboration concludes with a competition for students to share their own voices through remixing Pharrell’s new song “Entrepreneur” using computer code on Georgia Tech’s learn-to-code-through-music platform, EarSketch. “Your Voice is Power” is the latest initiative between Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon Music, and Georgia Tech to expand computer science education to more students from underserved communities and groups currently underrepresented in tech. “Your Voice Is Power” is hoping to attract upwards of 100,000 students as a way to add unique, meaningful, and entrepreneurial-minded content to their current virtual learning experiences.

The need for high quality computer science education is more important than ever, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that from 2014 to 2024, the market for computer science professionals will grow twice as fast as the rest of the labor market. BLS research also shows that in 2019, the median annual salary for computer science occupations was approximately $48,000 greater than the median wage for all occupations in the U.S. What’s more, while the number of Black students obtaining STEM degrees has increased over the last two decades, Black professionals remain underrepresented within American science and engineering enterprises. The National Science Board (NSB) estimates that the number of Black professionals in science and engineering must more than double to be representative of Black people in the U.S. population in 2030.

“This collaboration between YELLOW, Amazon, and Georgia Tech is a celebration of Black creators and change-makers,” said Pharrell. “YELLOW at its core believes that education is a pathway to success. Teaching kids future-ready skills like coding, especially those kids for whom opportunities like this have not been equally distributed, is how we prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Seite 1 von 3


Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Teams Up with Pharrell Williams’ YELLOW and Georgia Tech to Launch New Music Remix Competition to Inspire Students to Pursue Computer Science Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pharrell Williams’ education equity nonprofit YELLOW, and the Georgia Institute of Technology today announced a new educational collaboration called “Your Voice is Power” to encourage middle and high school students to share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:20 Uhr
Roku hat im Jahr 2020 die Vorherrschaft bei Smart TVs erlangt – warum das wichtig ist
10:16 Uhr
Eine Aktie, die sich verhundertfacht …
18.01.21
+155 Prozent in einem Jahr: Platzt jetzt die FAANG-Bubble? – Analyst Hasler: „Snap ist mitten in dieser Blase“ – 'Börsenpfarrer' warnt (1) 
18.01.21
Börse: Biden sorgt für neuen Schub
17.01.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
16.01.21
Diese 10 Aktien haben ihren Wert 2020 fast verdreifacht. Sie alle teilen diese 1 Eigenschaft
15.01.21
Amazon macht Alexa-Technik für fremde Sprachassistenten verfügbar
15.01.21
1 FAANG-Aktie, die 2021 ein Kauf ist – und 1, die du vermeiden solltest
15.01.21
5 Tipps, wie wir potenzielle 100-Bagger finden können
15.01.21
Keine taggleiche Zustellung mehr:  Paketbranche steuert um

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:28 Uhr
2.437
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
13.01.21
6
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?