The Trade Desk Appoints JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships

An experienced advertising technology executive, Foyle joins The Trade Desk from OpenSlate, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. She has previously held senior leadership positions at AOL, FreeWheel and Microsoft, as well as at several digital agencies.

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced the appointment of JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships. In this role, Foyle is responsible for global partnerships and operations that support the company’s omnichannel supply partners, including the burgeoning Connected TV (CTV) marketplace. Foyle reports to Tim Sims, The Trade Desk’s Chief Revenue Officer, and will be based in the company’s New York office.

“As more digital inventory becomes available across channels and devices, especially with the explosive growth of Connected TV, JoAnna’s leadership will allow us to maximize this opportunity for advertisers on our platform,” said Sims. “Her experience developing corporate partnerships, driving client success, and leading business operations will ensure that the inventory partnerships team continues to innovate and contribute to The Trade Desk’s global growth.”

“I am thrilled to join The Trade Desk during this exciting time,” said Foyle. “The premium global inventory and first-to-market integrations available to advertisers on The Trade Desk’s platform are second to none. I look forward to building on this success and collaborating with inventory partners around the world to deliver access to premium content at scale for brands looking to reach their customers more effectively across CTV and other channels.”

Foyle serves on the board of Step Up, the mentoring non-profit focused on empowering high school girls to build their confidence to be college or career bound. She is a graduate of Skidmore College and lives in New York with her husband and three dogs.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005361/en/