 

The Trade Desk Appoints JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced the appointment of JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships. In this role, Foyle is responsible for global partnerships and operations that support the company’s omnichannel supply partners, including the burgeoning Connected TV (CTV) marketplace. Foyle reports to Tim Sims, The Trade Desk’s Chief Revenue Officer, and will be based in the company’s New York office.

An experienced advertising technology executive, Foyle joins The Trade Desk from OpenSlate, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. She has previously held senior leadership positions at AOL, FreeWheel and Microsoft, as well as at several digital agencies.

“As more digital inventory becomes available across channels and devices, especially with the explosive growth of Connected TV, JoAnna’s leadership will allow us to maximize this opportunity for advertisers on our platform,” said Sims. “Her experience developing corporate partnerships, driving client success, and leading business operations will ensure that the inventory partnerships team continues to innovate and contribute to The Trade Desk’s global growth.”

“I am thrilled to join The Trade Desk during this exciting time,” said Foyle. “The premium global inventory and first-to-market integrations available to advertisers on The Trade Desk’s platform are second to none. I look forward to building on this success and collaborating with inventory partners around the world to deliver access to premium content at scale for brands looking to reach their customers more effectively across CTV and other channels.”

Foyle serves on the board of Step Up, the mentoring non-profit focused on empowering high school girls to build their confidence to be college or career bound. She is a graduate of Skidmore College and lives in New York with her husband and three dogs.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The Trade Desk Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Trade Desk Appoints JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced the appointment of JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships. In this role, Foyle is responsible for global partnerships and operations that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
The Trade Desk Appoints Benson Ho as Senior Vice President, North Asia
18.01.21
Börsencrash? 2 Wachstumsaktien, bei denen ich es kaum abwarten kann, nachzukaufen!
14.01.21
The Trade Desk Appoints Michelle Hulst as Chief Operating Officer
14.01.21
The Trade Desk: Ist jetzt endlich die Nachkaufchance da?
12.01.21
New Survey Shows 27 Percent of U.S. Households Plan to Cut Cable TV Subscriptions in 2021
05.01.21
Spiffy-Pops: Wie man seine ursprüngliche Investition an einem einzigen Tag verdoppeln kann
04.01.21
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
30.12.20
The Trade Desk korrigierte 10 % am Montag! Buy the Dip?
29.12.20
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
28.12.20
Wo wird The Trade Desk in 10 Jahren stehen?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
5
The Trade Desk Quartalszahlen- Top Top Top
06.11.20
139
The Trade Desk (TTD) - die Werbeplattform der Zukunft?