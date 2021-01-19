Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its first quarter results prior to market open on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/en-us/investors and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.