 

Varonis Announces New Features to Combat Insider Threats and Collaboration Risks in Microsoft 365

19.01.2021   

New enhancements help pinpoint and reduce organization-wide exposure of sensitive data in the cloud

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces new features for the Varonis Data Security Platform. The enhancements will help organizations visualize and reduce sensitive data exposure created as a byproduct of increased collaboration across Microsoft 365, including Teams.

The cloud makes collaboration easier, allowing users to share data without the help of IT administrators. Protecting data, however, becomes both more complex and urgent. Cloud data stores typically have more than double the permissions complexity as on-premises data stores, and native cloud security controls make it virtually impossible to visualize and reduce exposure to internal and external threats.

The Varonis Data Security Platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide secure their critical information using automation to enforce Zero Trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect advanced cyber threats from nation-states to insiders. New capabilities in version 8.5 help organizations combat insider and collaboration risks in Microsoft 365.

The latest version delivers:

  • Insight into organization-wide exposure in Microsoft 365. New dashboard modules show where collaboration links, public sites, and permissions creep expose information to too many employees.
  • Expanded threat detection and automated indicators of compromise (IOC) updates. Additional threat models for Azure AD help thwart attacks against customers' Microsoft 365 environments, and automatic IOC updates help defend against emerging threats like the Zerologon vulnerability and SUNBURST.
  • More granular search capabilities for finding sensitive data. Search enhancements expose the logic behind queries, helping surface sensitive data across on-premises and cloud data stores.
  • Expanded NAS coverage. Support for Panzura, EMC NAS, Nasuni 8.5, Hitachi NAS, and NetApp ONTAP SELECT 9.7, and Hitachi NAS cluster namespaces.

"Microsoft 365 makes it easy to share sensitive data with your co-workers and guest users, but visualizing and controlling collaboration risk is virtually impossible with built-in tools," said David Gibson, CMO, Varonis. "The new capabilities in version 8.5 of the Varonis Data Security Platform will provide IT and security teams with a clear view into how users share information – so they can quickly monitor and remediate data security concerns and reduce risks from insider threats and external attackers."

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
pr@varonis.com


