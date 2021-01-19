Isracann Well Positioned for Israel’s Cannabis Sector Growth in 2021

There is a sense of relief that 2020 is now behind us. Over the course of the past year, the impact of COVID-19 has been felt around the globe and will undoubtedly continue to impact countless lives and entire economies for years to come. While many difficulties remain before us all, a guarded optimism is growing daily. The challenges that directly impacted our venture were principally logistical and operational in nature and affected most of the sector equally. Given the Israeli governments increasingly pragmatic outlook regarding cannabis we remain extremely optimistic regarding our ability to achieve our strategic goals for the new year.

In consideration of the disruptive nature of the pandemic, Isracann is nonetheless extremely pleased to have made continued progress at both its domestic operations. At our early-stage Nir, Israel farm, the Company was required to realign elements of its submission to the Settlement Commissioner for the Nir region, which was expedited via the invaluable aid of our regional consultants. This process has paved the way for a formal application to the Ministry of Health. In all other respects the project is poised for fast-tracked completion with commencement of operations to occur as soon as approval is received.

The agreement and commitment to accelerate the completion of the flagship Hefer Valley-based Ein Hahoresh Farm has proven to be a key driver for the Company. With 165,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse canopy and extensive processing capability in-place, the Company and its regional partners are moving rapidly towards industrial-scale operations capable of servicing both the domestic and increasingly important European export markets in 2021.

Per recently amended regulations that require all physical facilities to be completed and approved prior to planting, the construction activities at the Ein Hahoresh farm expanded the onsite post-harvest facility in preparation for commencement of operations and increased demand from growing domestic and export markets. We are well poised to, in the short term, complete the facility and receive the required Security and Ministry of Health approvals to acquire our farm operating license and start planting. Consequently, Isracann and its local consultants are currently scheduling the commencement of planting in March to coincide with the start of optimal climatic conditions. Additionally, applications for certification of Isracann as foreign cannabis cultivation license owners were submitted to the Ministries of Security and Health, which upon acceptance, will result in Isracann’s ability to formally complete any remaining aspects of our joint venture acquisition.