 

Isracann Well Positioned for Israel’s Cannabis Sector Growth in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Activities in 2020 laid groundwork towards accelerated results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc.  (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer is pleased to provide a year end summary of activities and outlook for 2021.

There is a sense of relief that 2020 is now behind us. Over the course of the past year, the impact of COVID-19 has been felt around the globe and will undoubtedly continue to impact countless lives and entire economies for years to come. While many difficulties remain before us all, a guarded optimism is growing daily. The challenges that directly impacted our venture were principally logistical and operational in nature and affected most of the sector equally. Given the Israeli governments increasingly pragmatic outlook regarding cannabis we remain extremely optimistic regarding our ability to achieve our strategic goals for the new year.

In consideration of the disruptive nature of the pandemic, Isracann is nonetheless extremely pleased to have made continued progress at both its domestic operations. At our early-stage Nir, Israel farm, the Company was required to realign elements of its submission to the Settlement Commissioner for the Nir region, which was expedited via the invaluable aid of our regional consultants. This process has paved the way for a formal application to the Ministry of Health. In all other respects the project is poised for fast-tracked completion with commencement of operations to occur as soon as approval is received.

The agreement and commitment to accelerate the completion of the flagship Hefer Valley-based Ein Hahoresh Farm has proven to be a key driver for the Company. With 165,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse canopy and extensive processing capability in-place, the Company and its regional partners are moving rapidly towards industrial-scale operations capable of servicing both the domestic and increasingly important European export markets in 2021.

Per recently amended regulations that require all physical facilities to be completed and approved prior to planting, the construction activities at the Ein Hahoresh farm expanded the onsite post-harvest facility in preparation for commencement of operations and increased demand from growing domestic and export markets. We are well poised to, in the short term, complete the facility and receive the required Security and Ministry of Health approvals to acquire our farm operating license and start planting. Consequently, Isracann and its local consultants are currently scheduling the commencement of planting in March to coincide with the start of optimal climatic conditions. Additionally, applications for certification of Isracann as foreign cannabis cultivation license owners were submitted to the Ministries of Security and Health, which upon acceptance, will result in Isracann’s ability to formally complete any remaining aspects of our joint venture acquisition.

Seite 1 von 3
Isracann Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Isracann Well Positioned for Israel’s Cannabis Sector Growth in 2021 Activities in 2020 laid groundwork towards accelerated resultsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Isracann Biosciences Inc.  (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Isracann Announces Launch of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program and Repricing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
30
Isracann Biosciences Inc.: Israel's erster Marihuana-Deal - vollfinanziert mit sensationell niedrige