 

Vital Farms Shows Consumers Where Honest Food is Raised

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

New campaign reinforces Vital Farms’ commitment to transparency, honesty, and ethical food production

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, announced its latest brand campaign titled: “Where Honest Food is Raised.” Through humorous storytelling, the campaign highlights the attributes that define Vital Farms eggs, butter, and Egg Bites: humanely treated hens and cows that have the freedom to roam outdoors on pasture year-round, raised by family farmers.

“We’ve built a brand that is known for being transparent, honest, and caring for our stakeholders,” said Kathryn McKeon, Senior Director of Brand, Vital Farms. “Whether we’re enabling consumers to trace their carton of eggs back to the farm on which they were laid or debunking misleading animal welfare claims, Vital Farms is Where Honest Food is Raised. Our new campaign brings this message to life, featuring an employee, whom we call crewmember, from our Farmer Support team and storytellers such as a local news reporter, auctioneer, and librarian, who shed light on the ethical standards to which we hold ourselves accountable.”

Vital Farms’ “Where Honest Food is Raised” campaign will include digital videos that appear across a variety of digital, social, and streaming television platforms. The spots will feature Vital Farms eggs, butter, and Egg Bites.

“Where Honest Food is Raised” is the first advertising from Vital Farms since the company launched its egg traceability program in January 2020. All four new spots can be viewed on YouTube here.

About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

CONTACT:
Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com


Vital Farms Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Shows Consumers Where Honest Food is Raised New campaign reinforces Vital Farms’ commitment to transparency, honesty, and ethical food productionAUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Vital Farms Recognized on Real Leaders️ ‘Top Impact Companies List’ of 2021
11.01.21
Vital Farms Recognized by Built In as a “Best Place to Work” in Austin
06.01.21
Vital Farms to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference
05.01.21
Vital Farms Appoints Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to Board of Directors