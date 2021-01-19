Vital Farms Shows Consumers Where Honest Food is Raised

New campaign reinforces Vital Farms’ commitment to transparency, honesty, and ethical food production

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, announced its latest brand campaign titled: “Where Honest Food is Raised.” Through humorous storytelling, the campaign highlights the attributes that define Vital Farms eggs, butter, and Egg Bites: humanely treated hens and cows that have the freedom to roam outdoors on pasture year-round, raised by family farmers.



“We’ve built a brand that is known for being transparent, honest, and caring for our stakeholders,” said Kathryn McKeon, Senior Director of Brand, Vital Farms. “Whether we’re enabling consumers to trace their carton of eggs back to the farm on which they were laid or debunking misleading animal welfare claims, Vital Farms is Where Honest Food is Raised. Our new campaign brings this message to life, featuring an employee, whom we call crewmember, from our Farmer Support team and storytellers such as a local news reporter, auctioneer, and librarian, who shed light on the ethical standards to which we hold ourselves accountable.”