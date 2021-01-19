FortiGate 200F is Fortinet’s Latest SD-WAN ASIC-powered Appliance, Expands SD-WAN Anywhere, Supports Large and Complex WAN Deployments

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet “Fortinet delivers the industry’s only SD-WAN ASIC-powered WAN edge solution to deliver better performance, reduce point products and achieve unmatched ROI for our customers. Recently joining this line-up is the FortiGate 200F, which completes Fortinet’s portfolio of SD-WAN ASIC-based appliances, enabling us to provide flexibility of both WAN edges and thin edges using the same platform to help large enterprises secure any edge at scale.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced continued customer momentum of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and the official completion of the roll-out of Fortinet’s SD-WAN ASIC -based FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls with the FortiGate 200F series.

Enterprise customer deployments of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN average a 70 percent return on investment (ROI) in three years and 100 percent ROI in five years. Fortinet attributes this to its ability to consolidate SD-WAN, advanced routing, a wireless controller, and in many cases built-in LTE connectivity, on Fortinet’s industry-leading next-generation firewall built around a common operating system and centralized management and orchestration system. To learn more about Fortinet’s ability to deliver real value for customers visit our blog, “ Realize 100% ROI in Five Years or Sooner with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN .”

FortiGate 200F Delivers Flexible Support for Both Converged and Thin Edges

The recently announced FortiGate 200F Next-Generation Firewall completes the roll-out of FortiGate appliances to include the latest version (SOC4) of Fortinet’s SD-WAN ASIC, built to accelerate the performance of WAN Edge deployments. The FortiGate 200F showcases Fortinet’s ability to support both WAN edge and thin edge deployments.

WAN Edge: FortiGate 200F integrates industry-leading SD-WAN and next-generation firewall capabilities to allow enterprises to consolidate point products and secure the WAN edge.

FortiGate 200F integrates industry-leading SD-WAN and next-generation firewall capabilities to allow enterprises to consolidate point products and secure the WAN edge. Thin Edge: For enterprises with thin branch offices, FortiGate 200F allows the easy replacement of legacy routers in favor of an SD-WAN appliance with integrated advanced routing capabilities and support for diverse network topologies. This allows organizations to move from traditional IP routing to application-centric networks and reduce costs.

FortiGate 200F vs. Competitors

Below is a comparison of the top SD-WAN appliances on the market against the FortiGate 200F series. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares FortiGate performance versus the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band.

Specification FortiGate

200F Industry

Average Security

Compute

Rating Palo Alto

Networks

CloudGenix

ION-3000 Cisco

Meraki

MX100 VeloCloud

Edge 680 Juniper

SRX 345 Firewall 27Gbps 3Gbps 9x 0.5Gbps 0.75Gbps 6Gbps 5Gbps IPsec VPN 13Gbps 0.95Gbps 14x 0.5Gbps 0.5Gbps 2Gbps 0.8Gbps Threat prevention 3Gbps 0.65Gbps 5x NA 0.65Gbps NA NA SSL Inspection 4Gbps - - NA NA NA NA Concurrent Sessions 3,000,000 766,666 4x 25,000 NA 1,900,000 375,000 Connections per second 280,000 17,100 16x NA NA 19,200 15,000 Client to GW Tunnels 16,000 200 80x NA 250 NA 150

With Security Compute Ratings such as 14x better IPsec VPN performance than the industry average, the FortiGate 200F highlights the significant performance advantage that Fortinet’s custom-built processors , including Fortinet’s SOC4 SD-WAN ASIC, are able to deliver to customers.

Fortinet Delivers SD-WAN Anywhere

Thousands of customers around the world have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to accelerate their digital innovation goals. Fortinet attributes this success to its security-driven networking approach allowing enterprises to combine SD-WAN and network firewall in one unified solution that is scalable across branch, campus, home and multi-cloud deployments. Going well beyond simply connecting branch offices to cloud services or the core network, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN runs natively in every major public cloud environment , scales to support large data centers, is the only SD-WAN appliance suitable for harsh operational technology environments , and comes in a form factor small enough to fit on a home office desktop. This can ensure and enable a wide range of fast and secure connections from anywhere to anywhere, from the WAN Edge to the LAN Edge ( SD-Branch ), Home Edge, Operational Technology (OT) Edge, Data Center Edge, and Cloud Edge ( SASE ).

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.