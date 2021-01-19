FAT Brands Launches Online Ordering Across Brands
Leading Global Franchising Brand Enhances Digital Strategy to Further Cater to Consumer Needs
Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of nine restaurant concepts, announces the launch of online ordering with delivery as a service across its brands, including Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations, Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Elevation Burger.
“Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless, digital experiences when it comes to ordering from their favorite restaurant, said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our goal with launching online ordering was to provide a direct channel for fans of our concepts to order their food and have it delivered right to their front door. We always aim to set our franchisees up for success and know that our expanded digital offerings will help our franchise partners continue to increase revenues while attracting and reaching more customers in our new on-demand economy.”
To help celebrate the launch of online ordering, at select locations, the brands are providing:
Upcoming Special Offer Details:
-
Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations and Elevation Burger: Free delivery on all orders from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24 (can be redeemed
multiple times throughout the week) when ordering directly through the restaurant website. For Fatburger/Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, visit www.fatburger.com,
and for Elevation Burger, visit www.elevationburger.com.
- Hurricane Grill & Wings: Guests who place an online order directly on www.hurricanewings.com at participating locations will receive a free Red Bull while supplies last with code REDBULL21 from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24. Additionally, fans can enjoy free delivery on all online orders at participating locations from Monday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 14. when ordering directly through www.hurricanewings.com.
For more information or to place an on online order, please visit each restaurant’s respective website: fatburger.com, elevationburger.com, hurricanewings.com and buffalos.com.
