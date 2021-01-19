FAT Brands Launches Online Ordering Across Brands

Leading Global Franchising Brand Enhances Digital Strategy to Further Cater to Consumer Needs

Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of nine restaurant concepts, announces the launch of online ordering with delivery as a service across its brands, including Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations, Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Elevation Burger.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless, digital experiences when it comes to ordering from their favorite restaurant, said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our goal with launching online ordering was to provide a direct channel for fans of our concepts to order their food and have it delivered right to their front door. We always aim to set our franchisees up for success and know that our expanded digital offerings will help our franchise partners continue to increase revenues while attracting and reaching more customers in our new on-demand economy.”