 

FAT Brands Launches Online Ordering Across Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Leading Global Franchising Brand Enhances Digital Strategy to Further Cater to Consumer Needs

Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of nine restaurant concepts, announces the launch of online ordering with delivery as a service across its brands, including Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations, Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Elevation Burger.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless, digital experiences when it comes to ordering from their favorite restaurant, said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our goal with launching online ordering was to provide a direct channel for fans of our concepts to order their food and have it delivered right to their front door. We always aim to set our franchisees up for success and know that our expanded digital offerings will help our franchise partners continue to increase revenues while attracting and reaching more customers in our new on-demand economy.”

To help celebrate the launch of online ordering, at select locations, the brands are providing:

Upcoming Special Offer Details:

  • Fatburger, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations and Elevation Burger: Free delivery on all orders from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24 (can be redeemed multiple times throughout the week) when ordering directly through the restaurant website. For Fatburger/Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, visit www.fatburger.com, and for Elevation Burger, visit www.elevationburger.com.
     
  • Hurricane Grill & Wings: Guests who place an online order directly on www.hurricanewings.com at participating locations will receive a free Red Bull while supplies last with code REDBULL21 from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 24. Additionally, fans can enjoy free delivery on all online orders at participating locations from Monday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 14. when ordering directly through www.hurricanewings.com.

For more information or to place an on online order, please visit each restaurant’s respective website: fatburger.com, elevationburger.com, hurricanewings.com and buffalos.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Fat Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Launches Online Ordering Across Brands Leading Global Franchising Brand Enhances Digital Strategy to Further Cater to Consumer Needs Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of nine restaurant concepts, announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Debut Vegetarian Chick’n Vings
11.01.21
FAT Brands Announces Participation in 2021 Annual ICR Conference
07.01.21
Johnny Rockets Continues Strong International Growth, Opening 12 New Locations Across Globe
05.01.21
FAT Brands Enters France with Development Deal, Bringing Fatburger to Paris