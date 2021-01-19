Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA’s fourth quarter results 2020

Oslo, 19 January 2021: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Tuesday 2 February 2021 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast on the same day at 08:00 am. You can follow the webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or sdk 2.0 player (companywebcast.com)