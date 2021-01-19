United Development Funding IV Recommends Shareholders Reject Hedge Fund NexPoint’s Extended Hostile Tender Offer; Provides Supplemental Information

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV” or the “Trust”) announced that it recommends Trust shareholders reject the extended unsolicited tender offer made by hedge fund NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (“NexPoint”) to purchase all Trust common shares (the “Shares”) for $1.10 per share (the “Tender Offer”).



The Trust’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has reviewed the terms and conditions of the extended Tender Offer, considered other information relating to the Trust’s portfolio of assets, current financial condition and future opportunities and evaluated various other factors it deemed relevant, such as its knowledge of NexPoint and its affiliates, including NexPoint Advisors, L.P., Highland Capital Management, L.P. and NexPoint’s portfolio manager, James Dondero (collectively, “NexPoint/Dondero”). As explained in the Trust’s press releases dated December 17, 2020 and January 8, 2021, the Board believes that NexPoint’s extended tender offer price of $1.10 per share represents a substantial discount to the current value of the Trust. In addition, the Board has serious concerns that the principal interests of NexPoint/Dondero and their affiliates in taking over the Trust may be to shield the participants in the illegal short and distort fraud scheme perpetrated against the Trust by notorious hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass. These and the Board’s additional reasons for recommending that shareholders reject the Tender Offer are described further in the press releases mentioned above, which are available at www.udfiv.com.

The Board also considered more recent events taking place in the Highland Capital Management, L.P. (also referred to as the “Debtor” or “HCMLP”) bankruptcy case, including a preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (the “Court”) on January 11, 2021, enjoining and restraining James Dondero from taking a variety of actions, including making express or implied threats against the Debtor and its directors, officers, employees, professionals, or agents, in whatever capacity they are acting, and from physically or virtually entering the Debtor’s offices, computer, email, or information systems, including office space that the Debtor shares with employees of NexPoint Advisors, NexPoint’s investment advisor. The Court previously issued a temporary restraining order enjoining James Dondero from threatening the Debtor and its representatives after the Debtor accused him of the same and of interfering with the bankruptcy proceeding. NexPoint and NexPoint Advisors are also defendants in a lawsuit associated with the HCMLP bankruptcy. On January 13, 2021, NexPoint and NexPoint Advisors were temporarily enjoined and restrained from interfering with or otherwise impeding, directly or indirectly, the Debtor’s business, and from conspiring, colluding, or collaborating with James Dondero or any entity he owns and/or controls, to engage in such conduct. The Board further observed that none of these significant events regarding the Highland bankruptcy proceeding have been disclosed to Trust shareholders by NexPoint in the Tender Offer materials.