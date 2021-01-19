 

CANAQUEST PRESIDENT INTERVIEWED BY THE WALL STREET ANALYZER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), is pleased to release a recent interview with company Co-founder and President, Paul Ramsay, on The Wall Street Analyzer, a multi-media financial research and publishing company reporting to the investment community on publicly held companies. It can be heard in full at:

https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2020/12/23/canaquest-medical-corp-otc-c ...

Highlights in the discussion include significant milestones achieved by the Company:

The Announcement that The Journal of Neuroscience has published the findings of Western University’s research leading to the discovery of Mentabinol, a patented THC based formulation & L-theanine - a safer alternative, for people who are taking THC for mental ailments, long-term pain, chemotherapy side-effects or reducing anxiety or depression.

Mentabinol could also be a viable treatment to help address and alleviate the opioid crisis.

Second Master Formulation
Mentanine, Omega-3 + CBD, non-psychotic - crosses the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB), CBD by itself, is not effective for mental health - does not cross the Blood Brain Barrier.

Mentanine has ~10x the efficacy of a CBD-based FDA-approved product by GW Pharma ($4B market cap)

  • Looking to start clinical trials of Mentanineas a treatment of epilepsy
     
  • FDA-approval process expected to take 18 to 24 months
     
  • Key difference vs other CBD products in the market - scientific formula supported by preclinical trials
     
  • Company is looking to list on the CSE and up list in the US after a capital raise (currently on OTC Markets)
     
  • Strong possibility for near term revenue, in advanced discussions with Licensed Processors and Distributors

About CanaQuest Medical Corp:

CanaQuest Medical Corp is a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade). The Company is the industry partner for research and product development with Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor and neuroscientist, who has 20 years of research experience in the field of mental health and cannabinoids and oversees a team of 13 scientists at Western University. The Company’s research is focused on the use of cannabinoids for the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”. CanaQuest has identified the regulatory pathways to obtain Drug Identification Numbers (DINs) for its two Master Formations, MentanineRx and MentabinolRx in Canada and the USA.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CANAQUEST PRESIDENT INTERVIEWED BY THE WALL STREET ANALYZER TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board