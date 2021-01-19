NLV Reports Strong Growth in 2020 Cannabis Market and Forecasts Continued Demand for 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce its New Leaf USA venture with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises reported overall incremental growth associated with unexpected upward market trends predicted to continue throughout 2021.



Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO of New Leaf USA & Director at New Leaf Ventures Inc. notes, “The onset of COVID-19 created a great deal of initial uncertainty which resulted in a lessening of momentum across the sector. Since 2020 was a transformative year for New Leaf with new sources of capital and governance combined with a number of infrastructural investments, we had anticipated a period of contracted earnings as a result. However, as the year progressed it soon became apparent that the pandemic was shaping a different story that introduced an unexpected and previously untapped demand for cannabis, and by the end of the year had grown into a sense of commercial optimism which we expect to see continue well into 2021.”