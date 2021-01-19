POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China

Announces Appointment of Dr. Jinyu Mo as Senior Vice President, Asia

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, announced today that it has opened a product design and development center in Shenzhen, China, which will be focused on the optical engine, reference designs for customer applications and new product activities.



POET also announced the appointment of Dr. Jinyu Mo as its Senior Vice President of Asia, with responsibility for managing the Company’s activities in China and Singapore. Dr. Mo is a highly experienced technical and business veteran of the photonics and optoelectronics industries. She has over 22 years of experience spanning several companies, including MACOM Technology Solutions, Bookham/Oclaro, Huawei, I2R in Singapore and Nexvave Photonics Technology Co., which she founded and served as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Mo was most recently with MACOM as the Senior Director and Chief Scientist of the Lightwave business unit in Asia and site leader in Shenzhen. Dr. Mo received her PhD degree in Optical Communications from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore. She is a Senior member of IEEE and has been a member of IEEE’s Technical Committees for several international conferences.

POET Optoelectronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) and wholly-owned subsidiary of POET, will augment the Company’s existing design, development and engineering operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Singapore. The Shenzhen operation will also support the activities of Super Photonics Xiamen Co. Ltd., the Company’s joint venture with Sanan IC, a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange, SSE: 600703).

Additional engineering staff have been hired at POET’s Shenzhen operation as the Company builds a critical team of highly experienced senior engineers and managers that are being recruited from a large pool of optical and photonics engineering talent currently working in the Shenzhen area.

“Shenzhen is home to many global players in the photonics industry and is one of the leading locations to find talented engineers in our industry,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President & General Manager. “Being in close proximity to potential customers enables us to respond quickly to their needs in real-time and in the same language and cultural environment, which is an absolute requirement for technology-based companies like POET. We anticipated the need for such an operation even before we considered the joint venture with Sanan IC, however having an operation in-country to support the JV at its inception is an added advantage for our future success.”