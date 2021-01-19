 

POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:00  |  63   |   |   

Announces Appointment of Dr. Jinyu Mo as Senior Vice President, Asia

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, announced today that it has opened a product design and development center in Shenzhen, China, which will be focused on the optical engine, reference designs for customer applications and new product activities.

POET also announced the appointment of Dr. Jinyu Mo as its Senior Vice President of Asia, with responsibility for managing the Company’s activities in China and Singapore. Dr. Mo is a highly experienced technical and business veteran of the photonics and optoelectronics industries. She has over 22 years of experience spanning several companies, including MACOM Technology Solutions, Bookham/Oclaro, Huawei, I2R in Singapore and Nexvave Photonics Technology Co., which she founded and served as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Mo was most recently with MACOM as the Senior Director and Chief Scientist of the Lightwave business unit in Asia and site leader in Shenzhen. Dr. Mo received her PhD degree in Optical Communications from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore. She is a Senior member of IEEE and has been a member of IEEE’s Technical Committees for several international conferences.

POET Optoelectronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) and wholly-owned subsidiary of POET, will augment the Company’s existing design, development and engineering operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Singapore.   The Shenzhen operation will also support the activities of Super Photonics Xiamen Co. Ltd., the Company’s joint venture with Sanan IC, a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange, SSE: 600703).

Additional engineering staff have been hired at POET’s Shenzhen operation as the Company builds a critical team of highly experienced senior engineers and managers that are being recruited from a large pool of optical and photonics engineering talent currently working in the Shenzhen area.

“Shenzhen is home to many global players in the photonics industry and is one of the leading locations to find talented engineers in our industry,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President & General Manager. “Being in close proximity to potential customers enables us to respond quickly to their needs in real-time and in the same language and cultural environment, which is an absolute requirement for technology-based companies like POET. We anticipated the need for such an operation even before we considered the joint venture with Sanan IC, however having an operation in-country to support the JV at its inception is an added advantage for our future success.”

Seite 1 von 3


POET Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China Announces Appointment of Dr. Jinyu Mo as Senior Vice President, AsiaTORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
POET Technologies Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
06.01.21
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic Computing
29.12.20
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
8.094
POET – die Halbleiter-Revolution