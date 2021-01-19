Neuropathix, Inc. Announces Publication of Its Global PCT Patent for NPTX-204, a Novel Hops-Inspired Neuroprotectant

The invention underlying the PUFA Patent relates to the pharmaceutical composition comprising an amount of phosphatidylcholine (“PC”) containing long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids as neuroprotective agents and to compositions and methods comprising the same (“NPTX-204”). It has surprisingly been discovered that certain PCs containing PUFAs exhibit neuroprotective effects on neuronal tissues subjected to oxidative stress. NPTX-204 and other PCs demonstrated neuroprotective effects in maintaining neuronal viability and preventing neuronal cell death in hippocampal cultures subjected to ethanol toxicity during the Company’s in vitro pre-clinical studies.

The invention also relates to compositions or formulations that comprise of NPTX-204 and other PCs of the PUFA Patent to treat and prevent oxidative stress in neuronal tissues, particularly neuronal tissues of the central nervous system (“CNS”). Additionally, the Company believes that NPTX-204 and other PCs of the PUFA Patent may serve as a vehicle for adjunct, combination or synergistic therapy of PCs of the PUFA Patent with additional active agents.

“In June 2013, during the Company’s attendance at the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) annual conference in Vancouver, BC, I turned to my colleagues Doug Brenneman and Bill Kinney and said, ‘Hops, I believe hops is related to cannabis. And that being the case, could there be a neuroprotective agent in hops along the lines as cannabidiol (CBD) is to cannabis?’ The answer to that question is ‘yes.’ Through our pre-clinical pharmacology studies, we then asked native hippocampal neurons, ‘What protects you more from severe ethanol toxicity, CBD or NPTX-204?’ These neurons told us, ‘NPTX-204.’ In fact, the EC 50 of NPTX-204 is over 3 million times more potent than CBD. That’s femtomolar range. That’s ‘pharmaceutical like’ at the hormonal level. As was the case with KLS-13019, our globally patented neuroprotectant, we are bolstering our global IP estate with NPTX-204, a newly discovered compound inspired by cannabis’ brew-fermented cousin, humulus lupulus, aka, hops,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix, Inc.