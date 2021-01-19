MasterBeat Corporation Launches JTEC Auto World (JTECautoworld.com), Their New Online Automotive Platform Featuring New & Used Cars and Parts With an Auto Technician & Services Directory

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces the launch of JTEC Auto World (www.jtecautoworld.com), its all-encompassing Automotive Online Platform featuring new and used cars, new and used auto parts and a nationwide auto technician and services directory.



JTEC Automotive’s online platform consolidates 3 segments of the auto industry, combining New & Used Automobiles, New & Used Auto Parts and Accessories, and an Automotive Technician Services Directory all under one online platform: www.jtecautoworld.com. While many of these segments exist online individually and independently, a fully integrated seamless experience, from purchase to parts to service, does not yet exist, until now.

New & Used Cars

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Car” online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, and custom research options. The service is available to anybody by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of charge.

JTEC’s market price indicator tools show comprehensive valuations allowing consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make better and more educated decisions and have confidence in their buy/sell transaction. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including vast nationwide database of auto finance companies offering preapproved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumer’s business.

New & Used Parts

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories” is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them to decide which one to purchase. An individual or salvage yard may open an account and list any part they may have for sale. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used part or list any automotive product they may have for sale.