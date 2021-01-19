Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center

Fuel cell and electrolyzer gigafactory will drive industry scale and energize the local green-jobs economy

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, is pleased to announce that New York’s Rochester area has been selected to host the company’s PEM stack and electrolyzer Innovation Center. Expected online by mid-2021, the Innovation Center will mark a significant expansion in the company’s production and manufacturing capabilities for fuel cells and electrolyzers. It will also house research and development for MEAs and fuel cell stacks. This announcement comes amid increasing recognition of the critical role that green hydrogen, which is produced by electrolyzers using renewable energy and deployed in fuel cells, could play in achieving a zero-carbon economy.



“We are thrilled to expand in our home state of New York, announcing Monroe County as the location for the world’s first PEM stack and electrolyzer Plug Power Innovation Center,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Among many great options, none could match Rochester in terms of talent, local supplier networks, and opportunities to partner with top-tier research institutions. With this decision, we are positioning the company and the region as global leaders in PEM technology, driving scale and industry transformation. Many thanks to New York state for its continued support including Senator Chuck Schumer, Congressman Joe Morelle, Governor Cuomo, and many from Empire State Development and Greater Rochester Enterprise.”

The Plug Power Innovation Center is part of a broader company strategy to accelerate the development of a clean hydrogen ecosystem. With a capacity of over a gigawatt of electrical output, The Center will produce an estimated 7 million MEAs/plates, 60,000 stacks, and 500 Mw of Electrolyzers per year. To meet these targets, Plug Power is pioneering the application of advanced manufacturing techniques, including high speed lamination, automated metal plate stamping, laser welding and robotic gasketing. Alongside efficiency gains from this high-volume automation, the facility’s vertically-integrated design will enable material cost reductions and other savings.