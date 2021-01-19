 

Rayonier Announces the Election of Meridee A. Moore and Matthew J. Rivers to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:15  |  25   |   |   

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that Meridee A. Moore and Matthew J. Rivers have been elected to its Board of Directors.

Senator Blanche L. Lincoln asked to retire from the board due to time constraints with family responsibilities and has resigned contemporaneously with these appointments.

Ms. Moore is Founder, Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer of alternative asset manager Watershed Asset Management, LLC. Prior to founding Watershed Asset Management in 2002, Ms. Moore served as a Partner and Portfolio Manager for Farallon Capital Management, LLC from 1992 to 2002. She has been a member of the board of directors of Nextgen Climate America, a California-based climate policy non-profit, since 2014, and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation since 2017. She previously served on the boards of PG&E Corporation, Northstar Capital Investment Corporation and AMF Bowling Worldwide. She received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy and general studies from the University of Colorado and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Mr. Rivers is currently Director of Alternative Fuel Origination at Drax Group plc, London. Prior to his current post, Mr. Rivers served as Drax Group Special Advisor from 2017 to 2020, as Director of Corporate Affairs from 2016 to 2017, and as Director of Fuel Procurement, Drax Power, Yorkshire and USA from 2011 to 2016. Mr. Rivers is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Foresters and a Chartered Environmentalist. He has extensive forestry, sustainability, biomass and wood supply chain experience in the United States, Europe and South America. Mr. Rivers received his bachelor’s degree in forestry from Aberdeen University and an MBA from Strathclyde University.

“Meridee and Matthew will add breadth and perspective to the Rayonier board,” said Dod A. Fraser, Chairman of the Board. “With their addition, the board will gain extensive expertise in environmental sustainability, supply chain dynamics and a window on industry and environmental issues in Europe. These appointments are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the board’s industry expertise and will provide valuable perspective as we continue to deliver on our long-term strategic objectives, including becoming the industry leader in transparent ESG disclosure.”

Mr. Fraser added, “We regret but respect Blanche’s desire to retire from the board and thank her for her significant contributions and dedication over the past six years. We will miss her and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

These elections fill the vacancies that result from Senator Lincoln’s resignation and the death of the Company’s former Chairman last year. The board now has nine members: eight independent members and the CEO. Ms. Moore has been appointed to serve on the Board’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Rivers has been appointed to serve on the Board’s Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

Rayonier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rayonier Announces the Election of Meridee A. Moore and Matthew J. Rivers to its Board of Directors Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that Meridee A. Moore and Matthew J. Rivers have been elected to its Board of Directors. Senator Blanche L. Lincoln asked to retire from the board due to time constraints with family responsibilities and has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:17 Uhr
Rayonier Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
13.01.21
Rayonier Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 3