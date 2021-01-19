Rayonier Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

The dividends, totaling $1.08 per share, were paid quarterly as follows: $0.27 on March 31, 2020; $0.27 on June 30, 2020; $0.27 on September 30, 2020; and $0.27 on December 31, 2020. The $1.08 per share dividend is classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distribution and 0% Non-dividend Distribution. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 dividends.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 dividend distribution on its Common Stock CUSIP 754907103.

Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution

per Share Capital Gain

Distribution(1) Non-dividend

Distribution(2) 03/17/2020 03/31/2020 $0.27 $0.27 $0.00 06/16/2020 06/30/2020 $0.27 $0.27 $0.00 09/16/2020 09/30/2020 $0.27 $0.27 $0.00 12/17/2020 12/31/2020 $0.27 $0.27 $0.00 Totals: $1.08 $1.08 $0.00

Tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 common stock dividends should not be presumed to be indicative or predictive of the tax treatment of future Company dividends.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of Rayonier dividends.

(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

(2) Form 1099-DIV box 3

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.rayonier.com.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

