Capricor Therapeutics Announces Publication Demonstrating Methods for Enhanced Potency of Cardiosphere-Derived Exosomes

-Enhanced Signaling Pathways Show Increased Potency Through Expression of MicroRNAs-



-Publication Further Supports Capricor’s Exosome Platform Advancement-

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases and disorders, announced today the publication, in collaboration with researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which demonstrates the utility of pathway-enhancing culture conditions and small molecule inhibitors to retain markers of cell therapy potency. The publication titled, “Small molecule inhibitors and culture conditions enhance therapeutic cell and EV potency via activation of beta-catenin and suppression of THY1” was published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology and Medicine.

“This data from this publication is of significant importance to Capricor because it demonstrates our approach to enhance potency of cells by targeting select signaling pathways. The ability to manipulate cells provides read through to our exosome product candidates which are being engineered to treat specific diseases. We have dedicated the last few years at Capricor to understanding the molecular composition of our exosomes products in order to identify microRNA’s of interest for therapeutic development,” said Dr. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor. “This data was the foundation of our new platform, which has allowed us to expand our reach to engineering exosomes that contain RNAs for targeted therapeutic delivery. Further, this elucidation of the mechanisms that are driving potential potency of our cell therapy, CAP-1002 and the exosomes they secrete, correlate to some of the promising clinical data we have seen to date in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”

Key findings include: