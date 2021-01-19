 

Capricor Therapeutics Announces Publication Demonstrating Methods for Enhanced Potency of Cardiosphere-Derived Exosomes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:15  |  45   |   |   

-Enhanced Signaling Pathways Show Increased Potency Through Expression of MicroRNAs-

-Publication Further Supports Capricor’s Exosome Platform Advancement-

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases and disorders, announced today the publication, in collaboration with researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which demonstrates the utility of pathway-enhancing culture conditions and small molecule inhibitors to retain markers of cell therapy potency. The publication titled, “Small molecule inhibitors and culture conditions enhance therapeutic cell and EV potency via activation of beta-catenin and suppression of THY1” was published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology and Medicine.

“This data from this publication is of significant importance to Capricor because it demonstrates our approach to enhance potency of cells by targeting select signaling pathways. The ability to manipulate cells provides read through to our exosome product candidates which are being engineered to treat specific diseases. We have dedicated the last few years at Capricor to understanding the molecular composition of our exosomes products in order to identify microRNA’s of interest for therapeutic development,” said Dr. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor. “This data was the foundation of our new platform, which has allowed us to expand our reach to engineering exosomes that contain RNAs for targeted therapeutic delivery. Further, this elucidation of the mechanisms that are driving potential potency of our cell therapy, CAP-1002 and the exosomes they secrete, correlate to some of the promising clinical data we have seen to date in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”

Key findings include:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capricor Therapeutics Announces Publication Demonstrating Methods for Enhanced Potency of Cardiosphere-Derived Exosomes -Enhanced Signaling Pathways Show Increased Potency Through Expression of MicroRNAs- -Publication Further Supports Capricor’s Exosome Platform Advancement- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Capricor Collaborates with Lonza for the Development of CAP-1002, its Cell Therapy Candidate for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Other Indications
29.12.20
Capricor Therapeutics Announces DSMB Recommendation to Continue Phase II INSPIRE Trial for Severe COVID-19 Patients

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
568
Capricor DMD Spezialist