 

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Company will hold a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. During the conference call, Company officers will review fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Teleconference Details:
Members of the public who are interested in participating in the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings teleconference call should dial from the U.S., (877) 331-6553, or from outside the U.S., (760) 666-3769, shortly before 10:00 a.m. and reference the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Teleconference Call (number 5487683). Please note the teleconference call will be available for replay beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 and ending at midnight on Thursday, February 18, 2021. To access the replay, callers from the U.S. should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the U.S. should dial (404) 537-3406, and enter conference identification number 5487683.

Webcast:
The conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.   

