Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers
Rotterdam, Netherlands, London, New York, Atlanta and Perth, Australia
(ots/PRNewswire) - The Anywhere365® Dialogue Cloud is one of the first cloud
contact center solutions certified by Microsoft in their Connected Contact
Centers program for Microsoft Teams. Anywhere365® is the largest Cloud Contact
Center and Dialogue Management platform for the Microsoft 365 Ecosystem. This
certification confirms Gartner's previous recognition of Anywhere365® as a
powerful native Teams Contact Center.
"The official certification gives the market a clear picture of which solutions
leverage the direct routing and calling capabilities of Microsoft Teams to the
fullest extent," said Gijs Geurts, the founder and CEO of Anywhere365®. "I am
proud to be working closely with Microsoft on this milestone achievement and
honored that Anywhere365® is among the first global solutions to be so
rigorously tested and vetted by Microsoft."
Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp., said,
"The goal of this certification is to ensure the quality, compatibility and
reliability that customers expect from Microsoft-certified solutions. We're
pleased to see that Anywhere365® has completed certification tests and has
achieved certification status among our first global Connected Contact Center."
Rethinking Contact Centers
The CEO of Anywhere365® explains the company's vision, which goes beyond the
contact center: "Modern cloud contact centers are much more than a support
solution. They act as one of the main communication vehicles for interaction and
unfiltered feedback about a customer's experience with a brand. Any member of
the enterprise, even AI voice bots and chat bots, will at some point become the
contact center . This means that enterprises must shift from agent-based
concepts to platforms. It's not about the contact center; it's about the
dialogues."
The Anywhere365® CPaaS platform can extend powerful interaction capabilities
throughout the whole enterprise, instead of only contact center agents. It's
delivered directly from the robust Microsoft Azure ecosystem and leverages a
variety of Microsoft services that customers already use and feel comfortable
with. This ensures consistency, constant improvement and scalability for
customer engagement from any device, channel, location or time zone.
About Anywhere365 ®
Anywhere365® was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be a
Contact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365® Universal Contact Center
for Skype for Business and Teams. The vision of Anywhere365® is to reduce all
unnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right information
reaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location or channel.
The Anywhere365® products, including the Dialogue Cloud Contact Center
offerings, are award-winning and found in 1,800+ of the largest international
enterprises, such as Rabobank, Credit Suisse, Philips, Nestlé and more than 30
Fortune 500 companies.
Anywhere365 is headquartered in the Netherlands, with regional offices in
Belgium, UK, Germany, USA and Canada. For more information, please visit
http://www.anywhere365.io/ .
Contact:
Gijs Geurts
CEO
gijsg@workstreampeople.com
+31610680293
