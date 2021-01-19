Anywhere365® is among the First Global Certified Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Centers

Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp., said,"The goal of this certification is to ensure the quality, compatibility andreliability that customers expect from Microsoft-certified solutions. We'repleased to see that Anywhere365® has completed certification tests and hasachieved certification status among our first global Connected Contact Center."Rethinking Contact CentersThe CEO of Anywhere365® explains the company's vision, which goes beyond thecontact center: "Modern cloud contact centers are much more than a supportsolution. They act as one of the main communication vehicles for interaction andunfiltered feedback about a customer's experience with a brand. Any member ofthe enterprise, even AI voice bots and chat bots, will at some point become thecontact center . This means that enterprises must shift from agent-basedconcepts to platforms. It's not about the contact center; it's about thedialogues."The Anywhere365® CPaaS platform can extend powerful interaction capabilitiesthroughout the whole enterprise, instead of only contact center agents. It'sdelivered directly from the robust Microsoft Azure ecosystem and leverages avariety of Microsoft services that customers already use and feel comfortablewith. This ensures consistency, constant improvement and scalability forcustomer engagement from any device, channel, location or time zone.About Anywhere365 ®Anywhere365® was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be aContact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365® Universal Contact Centerfor Skype for Business and Teams. The vision of Anywhere365® is to reduce allunnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right informationreaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location or channel.The Anywhere365® products, including the Dialogue Cloud Contact Centerofferings, are award-winning and found in 1,800+ of the largest internationalenterprises, such as Rabobank, Credit Suisse, Philips, Nestlé and more than 30Fortune 500 companies.Anywhere365 is headquartered in the Netherlands, with regional offices inBelgium, UK, Germany, USA and Canada. For more information, please visithttp://www.anywhere365.io/ .Contact:Gijs GeurtsCEOgijsg@workstreampeople.com+31610680293Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/139448/4816066OTS: Anywhere365