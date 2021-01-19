Hunter Syndrome Market is shooting up at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2020-2030, states DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Hunter Syndrome Market Report" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Hunter Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Hunter Syndrome market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Hunter Syndrome market report also proffers an analysis of recent Hunter Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market is set to gain traction from the increasing awareness of the disease, robust pipeline activity, and reimbursement of Elaprase that will provide an impetus to Hunter Syndrome Market Growth

Some of the key features of the Hunter Syndrome Market Research Report:

The FDA has approved only one drug, Elaprase (idursulfase), and is used for treating Hunter Syndrome patients. The drug was essentially developed by the Shire.

Hunter Syndrome pipeline is robust and possesses several potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched soon. JR-141 is presently in the phase III stage of development followed by TAK-609 and Hunterase in phase II clinical development and DNL310, RGX-121, SB-913 and TAK-531 in phases I/II and I clinical development.

The market is anticipated to witness a substantial positive shift in the Hunter Syndrome market size owing to the positive results of the various products during the developmental stages by the prominent players such as JCR Pharmaceuticals, GC Pharma, Takeda, Denali Therapeutics, Regenxbio and Sangamo Therapeutics, and many others.

The one-time use of gene replacement therapies, once approved, by Regenxbio and Sangamo Therapeutics will drive the Hunter Syndrome market revenue to reach great heights, resulting in a new class of therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II) patients.

The current Hunter Syndrome therapeutic landscape in the United States is driven by current treatment practices and expected launch of emerging therapies.

Hunter Syndrome, aka Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), is a condition that affects many various parts of the body and mainly affects males. It is a progressive disorder, but the rate of progression varies among affected individuals. It is a rare, X-linked disorder caused by a deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase that plays a chief role in the catabolism of glycosaminoglycans (GAG). The total diagnosed Hunter Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM (the US, EU5 [the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France] and Japan] was 1,166 in 2020.

The Hunter Syndrome Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hunter Syndrome

Severity-based Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hunter Syndrome

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis

Hunter Syndrome treatments are aimed at providing replacement of I2S in the disease that have been reported, including fibroblast transplantation, serum or plasma infusion, white blood cell infusions, and human amnion membrane implantation. These treatments have been tested in single patients or in small series of patients, and no evidence of clinical benefit has been reported. Other methods include hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and enzyme-replacement therapy (ERT) with recombinant human I2S. Only recombinant human I2S has been tested in randomized clinical trials.

There is only one FDA approved drug used for treating patients with Hunter Syndrome, namely, Elaprase (idursulfase), which was essentially developed by the Shire. However, In January 2019, Takeda acquired the Shire, thereby becoming a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan.

Hunter Syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the future due to the enhancement in the research and development activities so that market will involve efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is awaited during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Hunter Syndrome Emerging Therapies

JR-141

TAK-609/ SHP609 /HGT-2310

/HGT-2310 GC1111 (Hunterase)

DNL310

RGX-121

SB-913

And several others.

Leading Players operating in the Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market are:

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Green Cross Corporation/GC Pharma

Denali Therapeutics

Regenxbio

Sangamo Therapeutics

And several others.

Final Thoughts on Hunter Syndrome Market Analysis

Hunter Syndrome Market Drivers are attributable to

Robust pipeline activity with the emergence of enzyme replacement therapies as well as gene therapies- Once approved, the one-time use of gene replacement therapies by Regenxbio and Sangamo Therapeutics will drive the Hunter Syndrome market revenue to reach great heights, resulting in a new class of therapy for MPS II patients.

Increasing awareness of Hunter Syndrome- Several organizations are actively working to provide information and awareness of such rare and devastating disorders. Thriving R&D to understand the diversity of the disease might improve the MPS II diagnosis, thereby resulting in a lucrative Hunter Syndrome market opportunity. The current treatment options are very few for treating patients with MPS II, which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the Hunter Syndrome market.

Reimbursement of Elaprase.

Nevertheless, there are a few impediments to Hunter Syndrome market growth:-

Drawbacks of Elaprase - There is only one approved therapy till date to treat MPS II, i.e. Elaprase, which also has a significant downside that cannot cross the blood-brain barrier. Also, there is no definitive cure available to date to cure MPS II completely.

High Cost of Therapy - Gene therapies are quite costly, far more expensive than the enzyme replacement therapies, which pose a major threat to the Hunter Syndrome market.

Adverse Events of Current Treatment Options - The current available approved therapy poses a cost-burden on the MPS II patients, resulting in decreased quality of life. Also, adverse events of current treatment options such as allergic reactions, skin rashes etc. due to use of Elaprase also pose a threat to the MPS II market. The majority of patients suffer due to severe phenotype of the disease for which efficient treatment options are lacking. Delayed or late diagnosis of MPS II depicts the non-availability of robust diagnostic methodologies.

Scope of the Hunter Syndrome Report

Geography Covered: 7MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan.

Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

Hunter Syndrome Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Hunter Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Leading Companies Covered: JCR Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Green Cross Corporation/GC Pharma, Denali Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Sangamo Therapeutics, among others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Hunter Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 3 Disease Background and Overview: Hunter Syndrome 4 Hunter Syndrome Diagnostic Algorithm 5 Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 Country-Wise Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology 6.1 United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Hunter Syndrome Treatment 8 Recognized Establishments of Hunter Syndrome 9 Hunter Syndrome Unmet Needs 10 Hunter Syndrome Marketed Profile 10.1 Elaprase (idursulfase): Takeda 11 Hunter Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 JR-141: JCR Pharmaceuticals 11.3 TAK-609/SHP609/HGT-2310: Takeda 11.4 GC1111 (Hunterase): Green Cross Corporation/GC Pharma 11.5 DNL310: Denali Therapeutics 11.6 RGX-121: Regenxbio 11.7 SB-913: Sangamo Therapeutics 12 Hunter Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis 12.1 United States Market Size 12.2 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook 12.2.1 Germany Market Size 12.2.2 France Market Size 12.2.3 Italy Market Size 12.2.4 Spain Market Size 12.2.5 United Kingdom Market Size 12.3 Japan Market Size 13 KOL Reviews 14 Case Reports of Hunter Syndrome 15 Hunter Syndrome Market Drivers 16 Hunter Syndrome Market Barriers 17 Hunter Syndrome SWOT Analysis 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

