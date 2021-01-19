 

Tessco Announces Addition of Kathleen McLean and Tim Bryan to Board of Directors

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Kathleen McLean and Tim Bryan. Both McLean and Bryan come with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the telecommunications industry, bringing new perspectives and valuable insights to the Board.

“We are thrilled to have both Kathleen and Tim join Tessco’s Board of Directors,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “Each joins the Board with an extensive background in the industry, and both have held a variety of senior leadership positions throughout their tenure giving them the knowledge and expertise to bring new value and talents to the Board. We are looking forward to working with Kathleen and Tim and believe they both will play a vital role in helping us execute our business strategy and propel Tessco forward for a successful future.”

McLean joins the Board with a comprehensive background in consulting, technology, telecommunications, and customer service for various public companies. From 2013 to 2016, McLean served as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Customer Officer for ADT Inc., a leading provider of electronic security, interactive home and business automation, and monitoring services for residences and small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, McLean has been a consultant and coach for senior executives in global corporations.

Bryan has held a variety of executive and senior leadership roles throughout his career, and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC), an organization focused on providing commercial technology solutions to the nation’s rural electric and telephone cooperatives and companies. Prior to the NRTC, Bryan served as the Chief Executive Officer of ICO Global Communications, the Chief Financial Officer of Craig McCaw’s Eagle River Holdings, and the President of United Pan Europe Communications (UPC) (now Liberty Global), to name a few. Bryan also served on several Boards of Directors, including organizations such as Nextel Communications, ARRIS International, and FirstNet.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

