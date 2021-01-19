IHOP today introduced its latest menu innovation, Burritos & Bowls, designed with creative flavor combinations and easy portability in mind. Starting today, guests can select from a lineup of six different builds – featuring craveable flavors and fresh ingredients in breakfast, lunch and dinner varieties – all of which can either be wrapped in a warm flour tortilla or served in a bowl.

IHOP introduces new signature Burritos & Bowls starting at $5.99* (Photo: Business Wire)

The six new Burritos & Bowls flavors range from signature ingredients, like IHOP’s hickory-smoked bacon and include hash browns to hotter fare like poblano queso sauce and grilled serrano. The menu was designed with all guests in mind, from those looking to satisfy a breakfast craving with The Classic, to those looking to spice up a lunch or dinner routine with the Spicy Poblano Fajita. Additionally, the new Burritos & Bowls put the convenience of the guest first, making it easier than ever to enjoy at home, on-the-go, or underneath IHOP’s iconic blue roof, all at a great value that guests have come to expect from IHOP.

“Burritos are the #1 fastest growing breakfast menu items in America+ so, as the breakfast leader, IHOP needed to create some great ones,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP. “We’ve done just that with everything from The Classic breakfast burrito – and bowl – to, my favorite, the Spicy Poblano Fajita. At the same time, we know our guests are looking for menu items that are portable for take-out and delivery, which made our new line of Burritos & Bowls a natural fit. While we’re eager to welcome our guests to join us back under our blue roofs, we’re happy to provide our delicious new Burritos & Bowls, anywhere, for breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

Starting at $5.99, the new lineup includes:

The Classic : A true breakfast classic with scrambled eggs ** , choice of bacon pieces or diced sausage, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of salsa.

: A true breakfast classic with scrambled eggs , choice of bacon pieces or diced sausage, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of salsa. Country Breakfast : Scrambled eggs ** , diced ham & sausage, fire-roasted peppers & onions, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of hearty gravy.

: Scrambled eggs , diced ham & sausage, fire-roasted peppers & onions, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of hearty gravy. Spicy Poblano Fajita: Tender shredded beef, scrambled eggs ** , poblano & serrano peppers, red peppers & onions, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of poblano queso.

Tender shredded beef, scrambled eggs , poblano & serrano peppers, red peppers & onions, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of poblano queso. Southwest Chicken : Grilled chicken, scrambled eggs ** , hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers & onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of red salsa or chile verde salsa.

: Grilled chicken, scrambled eggs , hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers & onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and hash browns, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl. Served with a side of red salsa or chile verde salsa. New Mexico Chicken: Grilled chicken, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers & onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and rice medley, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or layered in a bowl. Served with a side of red salsa or chile verde salsa.

Grilled chicken, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers & onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and rice medley, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or layered in a bowl. Served with a side of red salsa or chile verde salsa. Spicy Shredded Beef: Tender shredded beef, Poblano & Serrano peppers, red peppers & onions, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, avocado and rice medley, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or layered in a bowl. Served with a side of Poblano queso.

IHOP has added enhanced health and safety protocols in accordance with CDC, FDA, and state and local guidelines. To learn more about IHOP’s COVID-19 response, visit ihop.com/covid-19-response. Additionally, not all restaurants are open for dine-in service due to local restrictions. To confirm if your IHOP restaurant is open for dine-in service, call your local restaurant.