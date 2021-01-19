Customers Bank Ranked 6th by Bankrate as a Best Online Bank of 2021

“Being ranked as a top digital bank reaffirms our commitment to our digitization initiative and being a tech-savvy digital-first company that delivers valuable online financial products designed to assist our clients in achieving their long-term goals,” stated Sam Sidhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Customers Bank. “Our commitment to providing best in class tech to consumers and businesses, including our new white label PPP program has further established our national reputation as a leading digital bank. Awards of this type underscore our franchise value.”

Customers Bank was recently identified as one of the “Best Online Banks of 2021” by Bankrate. The news service – which provides consumer and commercial audiences with unbiased analysis of rate information, industry news and knowledge to make informed financial decisions – gathered information and reviewed thousands of data points to determine the best banks in the nation. Customers Bank finished among the top six.

Bankrate gave the heaviest weighting to savings interest rates and low-cost or free checking accounts to identify the best banks. Customers Bank received acknowledgment for providing online deposit products to consumers living in most regions of the country.

Other key features that led to Customers Bank being selected as a best online bank include the low penalty fees for checking account overdrafts, which are less than many other banks and no monthly service fees on the bank’s High-Yield Savings Account. Customers Bank’s commitment to providing easy access to customer service support by phone seven days a week was another key factor that led to the bank’s high rating.

“This recognition highlights our commitment and success in delivering remarkable digital experiences to our consumer and commercial clients,” added Jim Collins, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Customers Bank. “It is also a testament to our Team Members’ efforts to deliver exceptional results.”

This announcement follows the recent ranking by Kiplinger’s that identified Customers Bancorp as one of the “6 Best Financial Stocks to Buy” in 2021.

To learn more about Customers Bank or its products and service, visit www.customersbank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005672/en/