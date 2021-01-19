 

Customers Bank Ranked 6th by Bankrate as a Best Online Bank of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:32  |  51   |   |   

Customers Bank was recently identified as one of the “Best Online Banks of 2021” by Bankrate. The news service – which provides consumer and commercial audiences with unbiased analysis of rate information, industry news and knowledge to make informed financial decisions – gathered information and reviewed thousands of data points to determine the best banks in the nation. Customers Bank finished among the top six.

“Being ranked as a top digital bank reaffirms our commitment to our digitization initiative and being a tech-savvy digital-first company that delivers valuable online financial products designed to assist our clients in achieving their long-term goals,” stated Sam Sidhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Customers Bank. “Our commitment to providing best in class tech to consumers and businesses, including our new white label PPP program has further established our national reputation as a leading digital bank. Awards of this type underscore our franchise value.”

Bankrate gave the heaviest weighting to savings interest rates and low-cost or free checking accounts to identify the best banks. Customers Bank received acknowledgment for providing online deposit products to consumers living in most regions of the country.

Other key features that led to Customers Bank being selected as a best online bank include the low penalty fees for checking account overdrafts, which are less than many other banks and no monthly service fees on the bank’s High-Yield Savings Account. Customers Bank’s commitment to providing easy access to customer service support by phone seven days a week was another key factor that led to the bank’s high rating.

“This recognition highlights our commitment and success in delivering remarkable digital experiences to our consumer and commercial clients,” added Jim Collins, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Customers Bank. “It is also a testament to our Team Members’ efforts to deliver exceptional results.”

This announcement follows the recent ranking by Kiplinger’s that identified Customers Bancorp as one of the “6 Best Financial Stocks to Buy” in 2021.

To learn more about Customers Bank or its products and service, visit www.customersbank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

Customers Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Customers Bank Ranked 6th by Bankrate as a Best Online Bank of 2021 Customers Bank was recently identified as one of the “Best Online Banks of 2021” by Bankrate. The news service – which provides consumer and commercial audiences with unbiased analysis of rate information, industry news and knowledge to make …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
First Trust Lists January Series of Target Outcome Buffer ETFs
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast on January 28, 2021
12.01.21
Customers Bank Opens PPP Loan Application Portal; Will Also Provide White Label Turnkey Solution for Other Lenders
05.01.21
Customers Bancorp Announces Successful Completion of BankMobile Divestiture
29.12.20
Customers Bancorp Listed in Kiplinger’s 6 Best Financial Stocks to Buy in 2021
28.12.20
Customers Bank Wins Prestigious Global Everbridge Critical Event Management Impact Award
22.12.20
Customers Bancorp Provides Additional Information About BankMobile Divestiture