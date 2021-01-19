Altius Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (“ARR”) has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary base PREP prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada for an initial public offering of Common Shares (the "IPO"), led by TD Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., together with a syndicate comprised of Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., National Bank Financial and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The proceeds from the IPO will be used by ARR to fund additional renewable energy royalty focused investments and for general corporate purposes as described in the preliminary base PREP prospectus. The IPO is expected to close in February 2021.

The preliminary base PREP prospectus contains important information relating to the Common Shares and ARR and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary base PREP prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or from the Underwriters. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Common Shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Altius and ARR

Altius established ARR to provide royalty based financing to renewable power developers, originators and operating projects. ARR has financing relationships with certain top-tier developers providing it with exposure to a robust development pipeline of U.S.-based wind and solar projects. These development stage investments made by the ARR are not restricted to any specific project but rather fund a developer’s project portfolio, including projects that are added to the portfolio after the investment agreement with the ARR was entered into, positioning the developer to be able to ultimately bring more projects to market. ARR will receive royalties as these projects are sold on to end sponsors and operators.