HERO, Mercer release 2020 Progress Report for HERO Health and Well-Being Best Practices Scorecard in Collaboration with Mercer

The Health Enhancement Research Organization ( HERO ) and Mercer released today the 2020 Progress Report for the HERO Health and Well-being Best Practices Scorecard in Collaboration with Mercer (HERO Scorecard). Among other findings, the report shows a growing consensus around the business case for well-being initiatives, an evolution in incentive strategies for employers, and best practices that are most often connected with optimal outcomes.

Findings and analyses from the 2020 Progress Report are based on the responses of companies that completed the HERO Scorecard V4 between July 2014 and September 2020. The number of HERO Scorecard completers has increased 30% since the 2018 Progress Report, indicating a growing interest among employers in benchmarking their well-being initiatives and outcomes against similarly situated organizations. The importance of employee well-being is underscored by the fact that 30% of respondents say their senior leaders view health and well-being as connected to broader business results “to a great extent” (up from 22% in 2016), while 49% of companies say their corporate vision or mission statement supports a workplace culture of health (up from 35%).

“Participation in the HERO Scorecard continues to increase year over year, which is yet another testament to the growing employer commitment to improving workplace and community well-being. This is more important than ever, as the world continues to grapple with the health inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karen Moseley, president and CEO of HERO. “Completing the HERO Scorecard gives them a comprehensive assessment of their initiatives and their outcomes and provides guidance for future efforts.”

More than 1,300 organizations have completed the current version of the HERO Scorecard and nearly 200 companies have taken it more than once. The HERO Scorecard asks employers about the adoption and outcomes of well-being best practices, such as the use of financial incentives, strategic planning, program integration, and the breadth of programs offered. According to Mary Imboden, director of research for HERO, repeat participation allows researchers to measure changes in well-being practices over time.