Cerence Launches Cerence Cloud Services; Brings Drivers’ Digital Lives into Their Cars

New products deliver enhanced capability and connectivity between mobile apps, smart homes, IoT and the in-car assistant

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected products that integrate the smartphone, smart home, and everything in between directly into the car. Leveraging the enhanced cloud fluency of the new, next-gen Cerence Drive platform, Cerence Cloud Services deliver first-of-its-kind, seamless interaction between the myriad of connected devices that permeate consumers’ day-to-day lives and the mobility platforms that move them.



“Today’s consumer has a broad and ever-widening digital ecosystem that spans a vast array of devices, services and assistants. It’s our firm belief that in this growing and expanding digital landscape, the car cannot be a separate island and needs to grow and evolve in its capabilities, just as our digital lives do,” said Prateek Kathpal, CTO, Cerence. “With Cerence Cloud Services, we’ve set out to turn the car into an extension of drivers’ digital lives, with safe, intuitive access to everything they need and want while on the go.”