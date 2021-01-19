 

Cerence Launches Cerence Cloud Services; Brings Drivers’ Digital Lives into Their Cars

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:30  |  34   |   |   

New products deliver enhanced capability and connectivity between mobile apps, smart homes, IoT and the in-car assistant

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Cloud Services, a suite of connected products that integrate the smartphone, smart home, and everything in between directly into the car. Leveraging the enhanced cloud fluency of the new, next-gen Cerence Drive platform, Cerence Cloud Services deliver first-of-its-kind, seamless interaction between the myriad of connected devices that permeate consumers’ day-to-day lives and the mobility platforms that move them.

“Today’s consumer has a broad and ever-widening digital ecosystem that spans a vast array of devices, services and assistants. It’s our firm belief that in this growing and expanding digital landscape, the car cannot be a separate island and needs to grow and evolve in its capabilities, just as our digital lives do,” said Prateek Kathpal, CTO, Cerence. “With Cerence Cloud Services, we’ve set out to turn the car into an extension of drivers’ digital lives, with safe, intuitive access to everything they need and want while on the go.”

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faa8457d-0be6-4215 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856c69a0-1745-4862 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad3ccadf-8415-4c07 ...

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e7d33f-5cf2-4e7d ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c541ce-fae6-486d ...

The new Cerence Cloud Services products introduced today include:

  • Cerence Extend gives drivers safe, voice-enabled access to Android and iOS smartphone apps directly from their car’s infotainment system. Current smartphone-to-car solutions like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offer a limited user experience with only a finite, pre-defined set of content and apps accessible from the car’s headunit. Further, for OEMs, these products separate the in-car assistant and the smartphone, creating a barrier when it comes to OEM visibility into driver actions and data. Cerence Extend not only enables users to access their apps directly from the headunit through a simple, voice-based interface, but also keeps OEMs in control of the in-car user experience. With Cerence Extend, drivers can access native phone apps like calendaring, alarms and reminders, and phone calling, as well as third-party apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Amazon, and Starbucks, all through simple, natural voice commands. This removes the boundaries and limitations prevalent in today’s projection-based solutions, bridging the gap between drivers’ personal lives on their phones and their cars, enabling OEMs to maintain their ownership over the cockpit, and ultimately creating a safer, more connected, and more enjoyable experience. For more on Cerence Extend, view this video.
  • Cerence Connect seamlessly unites the car with the smart home and IoT, delivering conversational AI-powered access to smart home devices directly from the car’s assistant. Where drivers were previously forced to pull out their phones to control their smart home devices, Cerence Connect makes it easy to do everything from setting the security system to initiating a more complex evening routine inclusive of lighting, temperature, and music – all through voice. Cerence Connect is the industry’s first product that enables drivers to easily create custom smart home routines and rules – across multiple IoT and big tech ecosystems – that are linked with and triggered by their car’s sensors and data (for example, turning on the lights and heat when the driver is one mile from home or auto-enabling the home security system when the driver turns on the car to leave home). For automakers, Cerence Connect simplifies the smart home integration process, eliminating the complexities associated with developing, operating or maintaining multiple IoT connection points and providing them with a single, unified solution for integration and interoperability with the most popular smart home and IoT services. To see Cerence Connect in action, check out this video.
  • Cerence Browse is an AI-powered content domain that brings the intelligence of internet search engines directly into the car, enabling drivers to ask general information and real-time event questions (“How tall is the Empire State Building?” or “How many calories in a cup of coffee?” for example) and receive spoken, natural language answers. Cerence Browse connects to multiple sources in real time, indexes continuously updated information from internet sources, and uses Machine Reading Comprehension (MRC) to deliver the best possible answer.
    Seite 1 von 2
    Cerence Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerence Launches Cerence Cloud Services; Brings Drivers’ Digital Lives into Their Cars New products deliver enhanced capability and connectivity between mobile apps, smart homes, IoT and the in-car assistantBURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
Cerence Unveils Cerence Drive 2.0, the Fastest, Most Powerful and Intelligent AI Assistant Platform for Global Mobility
15:30 Uhr
Cerence Introduces Cerence Mobility Platforms; Delivers Voice and AI Experiences to New Areas of Mobility
14:00 Uhr
Cerence Advances Connected Mobility; Unveils New Products and Services that Bring Cloud- and AI-First Experiences to Global Transportation and Mobility
14.01.21
Cerence and Xevo to Deliver Cerence Pay’s Conversational AI-Powered, Contactless Payment Capabilities into Vehicles via the Xevo Market Platform
12.01.21
Cerence Introduces Cerence Look, Revolutionizing the Way Drivers Interact With the World Around Them
07.01.21
Cerence In Motion: Leader in Conversational AI for Mobility to Host Product Launch Event for New Technologies and Services
06.01.21
Cerence to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
21.12.20
Cerence Receives Funding from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to Drive Innovation in Automotive Assistants for Autonomous Cars

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?