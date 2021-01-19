Stellantis: Building a world leader in sustainable mobility

A new company with the agility, creativity and efficiency to capture the opportunities of the new era of mobility, offering innovative solutions that will help change the way society moves

Rich heritage stemming from storied and iconic automotive marques, innovative mobility brands and deep roots in the communities in which it operates

Well positioned to compete in global markets with 39 electrified vehicles available by the end of 2021

Significant scale with well-established commercial positions in Europe, North America and Latin America

Strong opening balance sheet

Targeting more than €5 billion of annual steady state synergies

Robust governance structure from Day One dedicated to creating superior value for all stakeholders

Unwavering commitment of the 400,000 employees to exceed consumer expectations and pursue greatness

Amsterdam, January 19, 2021 - Today marks the launch of Stellantis NV [STLA] (“Stellantis” or “the Company” or “Group”), a world leader for a new era of sustainable mobility dedicated to providing freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and efficient transportation solutions uniquely positioned to capture the exciting opportunities of a global industry undergoing rapid and profound change.

Formed from the combination of two groups with strong track records and sound finances, Stellantis is a truly global company of 400,000 diverse, highly talented and experienced employees who design, develop, manufacture, distribute, and sell vehicles and mobility solutions around the world while remaining deeply rooted in the communities in which they live and work.

The 11-member Board of Directors is led by Chairman John Elkann. Carlos Tavares as Chief Executive Officer leads one of the most experienced and successful management teams in the industry whose diversity, experience and competitive spirit are amongst its key strengths. With a deep bench of executive talent relentlessly committed to improvement and innovation, Stellantis is well-positioned to continue its founding companies’ track record of value creation for all stakeholders guided by a common principle: challenge the status quo.