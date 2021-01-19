 

Atos and IBM Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Enterprise with AI and Red Hat OpenShift Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:30  |  71   |   |   

Companies Intend to Use Artificial Intelligence and IoT to Develop Joint Solutions to Optimize Operations for Clients in Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain

PARIS and ARMONK, N.Y., January 19, 2021   Atos and IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced the expansion of a strategic global alliance to help companies accelerate their digital transformation and optimize business processes. The expanded alliance includes an intended focus on the development of joint offerings built on Atos’ vertical decarbonized solution and service delivery assets, powered by IBM.

As a result of the alliance, clients can expect to have access to industry-specific automation solutions using AI and hybrid cloud technologies to enable digital acceleration and increase productivity and reduce costs. Atos and IBM will work together to address business challenges to serve the Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Oil and Gas, Retail and Transportation sectors.

The expected areas of focus will include:

  • Asset Lifecycle Management Solutions - will leverage IBM Maximo to help enterprises optimize assets to further accelerate digital transformation and address risk. Benefits for clients will include the ability to identify areas for improvement within and across plants, real-time operations visibility and KPI(s) to ensure business continuity.
  • Asset Monitoring and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Optimization Solutions – will leverage IBM Maximo to increase asset optimization and reduce capital expenses. Benefits for clients will include a predictive approach to MRO with decreased unplanned downtimes and increased asset lifetimes, resulting in the reduction of capital expenses.
  • Packaging, Transportation and Logistics Optimization Solutions – will optimize product packaging, transportation and logistics while reducing expenses.
  • SMART Waste/Energy Monitoring and Optimization Solutions – will leverage IBM Watson and Red Hat OpenShift to help manufacturers and waste management companies optimize energy consumption.

“This alliance marks a new step in Atos’ strategy to provide concrete business applications to its customers by working with the world-class leader IBM to power the next wave of innovation. It also resonates with our industry-specific approach focused on delivering tangible business outcomes,” said Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Decarbonization Business Line and Head of Growing Markets at Atos. “IBM and Atos share a similar vision of an AI and data-driven digital transformation. Together, we will address some of the most pressing challenges facing organizations today to optimize their operations within plants, buildings and public infrastructure.”

“Expanding IBM's alliance with Atos reinforces our mission to work with some of the most forward-thinking, customer-centric ecosystem partners in the world to accelerate client digital transformations,” said Bob Lord, SVP Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM. “Atos delivers leading solutions that optimize business processes to produce tangible outcomes for asset-heavy industries. Combining Atos’ industry-specific knowledge and commitment to sustainability with IBM’s deep experience in AI and open hybrid cloud technology is critical to help clients modernize.”

###

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About IBM
For more information, visit www.ibm.com/cloud.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos and IBM Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Enterprise with AI and Red Hat OpenShift Technologies Companies Intend to Use Artificial Intelligence and IoT to Develop Joint Solutions to Optimize Operations for Clients in Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain PARIS and ARMONK, N.Y., January 19, 2021  – Atos and IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Atos recognized twice by Springboard Consulting for its excellence in disability inclusion
12.01.21
Atos to acquire In Fidem to reinforce its cybersecurity position in the North American market
07.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Anleger setzen auf Programm von Biden
07.01.21
Statement
05.01.21
Atos - Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract
28.12.20
Atos named a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by NelsonHall
22.12.20
Atos confirms expertise in Cloud services with renewed recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
21.12.20
Atos partners with Eupry to offer a Compliance Monitoring service for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
13
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)