 

Vivos Inc Receives Feedback from FDA on Breakthrough Designation Request

Richland WA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), Although we were unable to secure a Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, this was a well-designed process that considerably benefited Vivos Inc and provided us substantive and constructive feedback.

We can now hone our approach to our Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application based on this feedback, which saves us from having costly iterations to that application. Specifically, we intend to complete additional animal testing to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of Radiogel compared to the current Standards of Care (SOC) for the thyroid tumor type prior to the IDE submission.

A positive of this recent process was confirmation from the FDA that; “The FDA does believe that RadioGel meets criterion #2a: Device represents breakthrough technology. Your device does meet this criterion because it is a novel application of a brachytherapy device outside of the liver.”

In our previous animal models, we treated feline and canine soft tissue sarcomas. In most cases these were advanced tumors of a cancer type that the literature indicates is very dendritic and prone to recurrence. In selecting this model, the primary goal was to demonstrate the safety of RadioGel. We clearly demonstrated that the Y-90 was safe; and more importantly, remains localized in the tumor.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “The new animal testing is being defined and will be run in parallel with our ongoing pre-clinical testing. We are on target for early summer submission of our IDE for RadioGel.

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet) and in humans (RadioGel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

