 

DIAGNOS announces a 3-year partnership agreement with the University of Montreal Hospital Centre (CHUM) on the use of Artificial Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:30  |  42   |   |   

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health problems through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), announces a three (3) year framework partnership agreement with the CHUM (Center Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal) on AI projects applied to the early detection of various retinal diseases.

The various algorithms developed by DIAGNOS will be used to analyze changes in retinal microcirculation and their impacts on the prevention of complications of cardiovascular disease.

This agreement also supports our project to screen diabetic retinopathy with automatic detection assisted by artificial intelligence, launched in June 2018. As soon as sanitary conditions permit, the technological showcase will resume in the endocrinology (diabetes) and ophthalmology clinics of the CHUM, in order to complete its demonstration phase.

"We are pleased to be working with DIAGNOS to bring innovation and excellence in care to patients. The evaluation and refinement of DIAGNOS technology using artificial intelligence in the early detection of certain diseases by our ophthalmology, endocrinology and now cardiology teams contribute to improving the quality and safety of the care provided to the population," said Dr. Fabrice Brunet, President and CEO of CHUM.

"DIAGNOS would like to thank the CHUM for its support in demonstrating our technologies and also for the rigorous work on the evaluation of the performance and safety of our CARA platform. We have different projects that will allow us to develop several innovations in AI with the analysis of the retina. These new developments in early detection of diseases will have a low cost and a non-invasive methodology for patients," said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About the University of Montreal Hospital Centre (CHUM)
The University of Montreal Hospital Centre is an innovative hospital serving patients and the people of Quebec. The CHUM takes an integrated approach to health and population that is expressed in all aspects of its mission, including care, teaching, research, management and innovation, as well as in partnership with the patient and the citizen (SERGIP). To achieve this goal of continuous improvement in population health, management of patients' care and life trajectories was implemented using data analyzed by artificial intelligence from genetic and environmental information. In collaboration with other stakeholders in the health and social services network, CHUM offers the best specialized and subspecialized care based on ever-increasing scientific knowledge. chumontreal.qc.ca

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a public Canadian company dedicated to early detection of health problems based on its FLAIRE artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The use of the FLAIRE platform allows for rapidly modifying and developing applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's artificial intelligence-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze traditional retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening in a large number of patients. Cara has been approved by a number of regulators, including Canada (Health Canada), the United States (FDA), Mexico (COFEPRIS) and Europe (EC).

More information is available on the www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This press release and/or reference documents contain forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as a matter of policy under the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release. 

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

André Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 x224
alarente@diagnos.ca



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIAGNOS announces a 3-year partnership agreement with the University of Montreal Hospital Centre (CHUM) on the use of Artificial Intelligence BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health problems through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board