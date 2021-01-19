 

E2Gold Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey on Its Hawkins Project; Enters Into Market Support Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:39  |  106   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (the “Company” or “E2Gold”) is pleased to report that it has completed a large helicopter-borne magnetic survey on its Hawkins gold project in northern Ontario.

The detailed magnetic survey, which collected 1,139 km of data, was conducted by Scott Hogg and Associates. It covers the area around the McKinnon Zone, a shallow, 3.5 km long, Inferred Mineral Resource of 328,800 ounces of gold (6.2 million tonnes grading 1.65 g/t gold)i, and is providing E2Gold geologists and geophysicists with added data and a strong base for drill hole planning.

Eric Owens, President and CEO, said, ”It is a top-quality survey, and yields a level of detail previously unattained. The results will form a basis for all future work and interpretations. We have a crew onsite now preparing for our first drill program set to begin in February.”

Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity map from 2020 Airborne Survey, McKinnon Zone area, Hawkins Gold Project
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/792dc2a9-46ee-4372 ...

In other matters, the Company has entered into an agreement (the “Support Agreement”) with Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) to provide market support services to the Company, including market trading and such other shareholder communication and other matters as may be requested by the Company from time to time, in consideration of a cash payment to Integral of $5,500 per month plus applicable taxes. Integral will trade shares of E2Gold Inc., on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of E2Gold’s common shares. The agreement is effective January 15, 2021, has a term of three months, will renew monthly thereafter, and may be terminated on 10 days notice.

Integral is a full-service securities dealer regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, and engages in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. Integral operates from 8 offices, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Integral’s corporate office is located at 181 University Avenue, Suite 1600, Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7. Integral and its personnel which will be providing services pursuant to the Support Agreement are each arm’s length to the Company, and no such person has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

E2Gold Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey on Its Hawkins Project; Enters Into Market Support Agreement TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (the “Company” or “E2Gold”) is pleased to report that it has completed a large helicopter-borne magnetic survey on its Hawkins gold project in northern Ontario. The detailed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board