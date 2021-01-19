Theratechnologies Announces Closing of US$46 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced bought-deal public offering (the “Offering”) pursuant to which the Company issued 16,727,900 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of US$2.75 per Unit (equivalent to approximately C$3.51 per Unit) (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$46,001,725 (equivalent to approximately C$58,714,929), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,181,900 Units at the Offering Price.



The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).