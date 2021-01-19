 

NeoVolta’s Brent Willson Talks Clean Energy and More with The Wall Street Resource

Willson Discusses California’s Energy Future and the Benefits of Storage Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson was recently interviewed by The Wall Street Resource, a podcast where small-cap investors can follow innovative companies. Willson joined host Jeff Kone to talk about how California’s increased demand for clean energy could lead to more blackouts and higher utility rates, and how solar plus storage can help offset these issues. He went on to highlight NeoVolta’s positioning as a manufacturer and innovator of smart Energy Storage Systems.

The interview was posted today on The Wall Street Resource and is now available free of charge at https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/.

As Willson pointed out, California faces an electricity supply and demand problem. On the supply side, it has one nuclear power plant and one coal-fired plant that will shut down in 2025, and several of its coastal gas plants are headed toward closure. Meanwhile, the state’s demand for electricity is skyrocketing with the push for clean emissions driving the electric vehicle market. Adding an electric vehicle can increase a household’s power consumption by 20% to 40% unless they are producing enough excess solar power to offset the higher usage. California depends on other states for about 30% of its electricity during peak demand, and that need will continue to increase. But with those states also seeing higher demand for electricity, there will not be enough power left over for California.

For California homeowners, this energy shortage would lead to even more blackouts and higher utility rates. The increasingly popular solution: a storage system, which saves a home’s self-generated solar power in a battery for use at night or in the event of a blackout. Nationwide, the residential storage market recently posted its best quarter ever.

Whereas most energy storage systems have ordinary lithium batteries, NeoVolta uses advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry, a safer and longer-lasting alternative. The NeoVolta NV14 has a very high capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours (kWh), expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 add-on battery—without the expense of a second inverter. NeoVolta’s inverter discharges 7.7 kilowatts of continuous power, more than most mainstream competitors. The combination of high capacity and high power keeps more household appliances powered for a longer time. NeoVolta is compatible with any rooftop solar panel system, new or existing, AC or DC.

