 

Valley Bank Announces New Hires to Manage Municipal Investment Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), is pleased to announce the recent hires of Christopher M. Brigati and Peter Belasco as Senior Vice Presidents - Managing Directors of Municipal Investments. In this new role, Chris and Pete will be responsible for managing a municipal investment strategy on behalf of the Bank, in addition to building a more comprehensive municipal offering to the Bank’s customers.

Chris joins with previous experience as Managing Director – Head of Municipal Investments at Advisors Asset Management. He was employed at Morgan Stanley for 20 years, most recently serving as Managing Director Head of Municipal Securities for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Pete joins with more than 25 years of experience in the municipal industry starting at Cantor Fitzgerald and over 20 years of service at Butler Muni LLC.

“Valley is committed to building a more dynamic Capital Markets and Wealth Management platform, and the addition of new talent and capabilities that Chris and Pete bring are important steps towards fulfilling that promise,” said Rick Kraemer, Chief Financial Services Officer. “We are excited to leverage Pete and Chris’s expertise across multiple workstreams, including the Bank’s $3.7 billion investment portfolio.”

Chris Brigati can be reached at 862-419-4711 and cbrigati@valley.com. Pete Belasco can be reached at 862-419-4712 and pbelasco@valley.com.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $42 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Rick Kraemer, EVP
Chief Financial Services Officer
973-686-4817


