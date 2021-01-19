Notice to convene Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Shareholders of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj (the "Company") are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, commencing at 10:00 am Eastern European Time at the address Krogerus Attorneys Ltd, Unioninkatu 22, Helsinki, 6th floor.

The reception of participants and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 9:30 am.

Specific guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj takes the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj urges its shareholders to seriously consider not attending the Extraordinary General Meeting in person, as the Extraordinary General Meeting can only be held if the number of participants at the meeting venue complies with restrictions for gatherings set by Finnish authorities. The Company shall employ various precautionary measures to be able to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting and to ensure the safety of the people who must be present at the meeting venue.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local authorities have forbidden all public gatherings and meetings held indoors or outdoors in the area of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa. Gatherings of up to 10 persons may be organized, however, provided that safety can be ensured in accordance with the instructions issued by the Ministry of Education and Culture and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on 21 September 2020.

For the reasons described above, the Company's Board of Directors recommends that shareholders attend the meeting through an authorised representative, so that the Company can ensure that the Extraordinary General Meeting can be held. If more than 10 persons will arrive at the meeting venue, the meeting cannot be held.

Instead of attending the meeting in person, shareholders can authorize Samuli Torpisto, Master of Laws, from Krogerus Attorneys Ltd or his designate to represent them at the Extraordinary General Meeting (free of charge). Instructions on how to authorise a proxy representative are given in more detail under section C.3 of this notice.

A Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders

At the General Meeting of Shareholders, the following matters will be considered: