 

Ozop Energy/PCTI Partners with Zeem to Develop Evolutionary EV Charging Solutions

WARWICK, NY., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions(OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) has announced a development partnership with Zeem Solutions to work on high power charging solutions to address the medium and heavy duty commercial EV market.

Brian Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Ozop stated, “We are excited about this relationship with Zeem Solutions and look forward to working with their team to increase our presence in the burgeoning electric vehicle fleet charging industry. Ozop Energy/PCTI is positioned to take the technology and engineering challenges confronted by companies like Zeem head on. This relationship opens the door further into the commercial EV fleet market and should make a substantial contribution to our bottom-line for years to come.”

“PCTI is looking forward to playing an integral part in providing battery charging and discharging solutions to Zeem. Zeem selected PCTI based on reliable designs that have been proven for years in critical applications such as submarine battery charging.” said PCTI President, Catherine Chis.

Zeem Solutions is developing new and unique approaches to accelerate adoption in the commercial electric vehicle (CEV) fleet sector. They offer plug and play solutions for “last-mile delivery" which is the movement of people and/or goods from a transportation hub to a final destination. Their comprehensive packages include the e-vehicles, maintenance, charging, and overnight parking infrastructure for one monthly cost.

According to McKinsey and Co, “by 2030, the US market for services to support the charging of electric vehicle fleets could be worth $15 billion.”

Last-mile delivery sectors include pharmaceutical or medical device home delivery; visiting nurses or at-home senior care; rideshare services like ACCESS; custodial/housekeeping services; laundry/dry cleaning for restaurants, hotels, hospitals, etc.; food trucks; roadside assistance; mobile pet groomers; contractors like plumbers, roofers, carpenters, or electricians; HV/AC repair; building maintenance/facilities; funeral services; and government operations, including meter readers, animal control, and libraries.

