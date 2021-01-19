SOPHiA GENETICS Appoints Influential Regulatory Figure Kathy L. Hibbs to Board of Directors

Boston and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in

Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Kathy L. Hibbs was nominated to the

company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee. Hibbs is an accomplished

healthcare technology executive, currently holding the position of Chief Legal

and Regulatory Officer at 23andMe, the leading consumer genetics and research

company.



Regularly recognized as one of the Bay Area's most influential women by both the

San Francisco and Silicon Valley Business Journals, Hibbs is ranked by Chambers

as among the most influential General Counsels in US. She sits on the boards of

Decipher Biosciences, Inc. and Cadex Genomics Inc. During her 15 years'

experience as an executive officer and corporate secretary for two public

biotechnology companies, Genomic Health, Inc. and Monogram Biosciences, Inc.,

Hibbs developed her passion for personalized medicine and the power of

innovation to improve the lives of patients. She is globally recognized for her

effectiveness, having successfully pioneered the first ever FDA clearance for

over-the-counter genetic testing.







Camblong, SOPHiA GENETICS' CEO and Founder. "The company will significantly

benefit from Kathy's extensive experience in legal and regulatory affairs in the

biotech industry specifically. She substantially contributed to the

accessibility of genetic testing and usage of real-world evidence data, leading

millions of people to more proactive health decisions, and is therefore totally

aligned with our mission to democratize Data-Driven Medicine."



"SOPHiA's position in the market and its rapid penetration in the US make it an

exciting time to join the company," added Kathy Hibbs. "We share a common

passion and a commitment to bring personalized medicine to the next chapter of

its development; I find it truly inspiring, and I look forward to bringing my

experience to the board."



This latest appointment follows that of Didier Hirsch, former CFO at Agilent.

Hirsch joined SOPHiA's Board of Director in October 2020 and chairs the Audit

Committee Hibbs will be a part of. These nominations take place in a wider

context of professionalization of the company, to ensure consistency with the

increasing regulation of an industry in constant growth.



About SOPHiA GENETICS



SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to

improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of

new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the

universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and

confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding

community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,

fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT

Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies."



More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM (https://www.sophiagenetics.com/) , follow

@SOPHiAGENETICS (https://twitter.com/SOPHiAGENETICS) on Twitter.



Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422135/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Kathy_L_Hibbs.jpg



Global Media Contact:

Sophie Reymond

PR & Communications Manager

sreymond@sophiagenetics.com

+41 79 863 11 10



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114431/4816215

OTS: Sophia Genetics





"We are pleased to welcome Kathy to SOPHiA's Board of Directors," said JurgiCamblong, SOPHiA GENETICS' CEO and Founder. "The company will significantlybenefit from Kathy's extensive experience in legal and regulatory affairs in thebiotech industry specifically. She substantially contributed to theaccessibility of genetic testing and usage of real-world evidence data, leadingmillions of people to more proactive health decisions, and is therefore totallyaligned with our mission to democratize Data-Driven Medicine.""SOPHiA's position in the market and its rapid penetration in the US make it anexciting time to join the company," added Kathy Hibbs. "We share a commonpassion and a commitment to bring personalized medicine to the next chapter ofits development; I find it truly inspiring, and I look forward to bringing myexperience to the board."This latest appointment follows that of Didier Hirsch, former CFO at Agilent.Hirsch joined SOPHiA's Board of Director in October 2020 and chairs the AuditCommittee Hibbs will be a part of. These nominations take place in a widercontext of professionalization of the company, to ensure consistency with theincreasing regulation of an industry in constant growth.About SOPHiA GENETICSSOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine toimprove health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power ofnew-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, theuniversal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision andconfidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expandingcommunity of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MITTechnology Review's "50 Smartest Companies."More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM (https://www.sophiagenetics.com/) , follow@SOPHiAGENETICS (https://twitter.com/SOPHiAGENETICS) on Twitter.Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422135/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Kathy_L_Hibbs.jpgGlobal Media Contact:Sophie ReymondPR & Communications Managersreymond@sophiagenetics.com+41 79 863 11 10Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114431/4816215OTS: Sophia Genetics