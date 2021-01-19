 

SOPHiA GENETICS Appoints Influential Regulatory Figure Kathy L. Hibbs to Board of Directors

19.01.2021   

Boston and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in
Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Kathy L. Hibbs was nominated to the
company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee. Hibbs is an accomplished
healthcare technology executive, currently holding the position of Chief Legal
and Regulatory Officer at 23andMe, the leading consumer genetics and research
company.

Regularly recognized as one of the Bay Area's most influential women by both the
San Francisco and Silicon Valley Business Journals, Hibbs is ranked by Chambers
as among the most influential General Counsels in US. She sits on the boards of
Decipher Biosciences, Inc. and Cadex Genomics Inc. During her 15 years'
experience as an executive officer and corporate secretary for two public
biotechnology companies, Genomic Health, Inc. and Monogram Biosciences, Inc.,
Hibbs developed her passion for personalized medicine and the power of
innovation to improve the lives of patients. She is globally recognized for her
effectiveness, having successfully pioneered the first ever FDA clearance for
over-the-counter genetic testing.

"We are pleased to welcome Kathy to SOPHiA's Board of Directors," said Jurgi
Camblong, SOPHiA GENETICS' CEO and Founder. "The company will significantly
benefit from Kathy's extensive experience in legal and regulatory affairs in the
biotech industry specifically. She substantially contributed to the
accessibility of genetic testing and usage of real-world evidence data, leading
millions of people to more proactive health decisions, and is therefore totally
aligned with our mission to democratize Data-Driven Medicine."

"SOPHiA's position in the market and its rapid penetration in the US make it an
exciting time to join the company," added Kathy Hibbs. "We share a common
passion and a commitment to bring personalized medicine to the next chapter of
its development; I find it truly inspiring, and I look forward to bringing my
experience to the board."

This latest appointment follows that of Didier Hirsch, former CFO at Agilent.
Hirsch joined SOPHiA's Board of Director in October 2020 and chairs the Audit
Committee Hibbs will be a part of. These nominations take place in a wider
context of professionalization of the company, to ensure consistency with the
increasing regulation of an industry in constant growth.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to
improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of
new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the
universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and
confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding
community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing,
fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT
Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies."

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM (https://www.sophiagenetics.com/) , follow
@SOPHiAGENETICS (https://twitter.com/SOPHiAGENETICS) on Twitter.

Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422135/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Kathy_L_Hibbs.jpg

Global Media Contact:
Sophie Reymond
PR & Communications Manager
sreymond@sophiagenetics.com
+41 79 863 11 10

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114431/4816215
OTS: Sophia Genetics


