The digital event, which kicks off today, January 19 and runs through March 16,is held using the NuOrder platform, a B2B e-commerce platform for managingclients and orders, allowing buyers and sellers to safely connect and conductbusiness. "Micam America's proved to be a great platform for the promotion ofBrazilian brands in this period where physical presentations are not an option,"says Ruisa Scheffel, the Commercial Promotion Analyst of Abicalçados. "ThroughNuOrder, exhibitors can use several tools to present their collections andcontact customers in a complete digital way."The event is introducing new platform features and event enhancements. Afterretailers and brands asked for in-platform credit card payments, thistransaction model has been added to facilitate faster order placement.Recently, there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilianfootwear industry. Factors such as a favorable currency, more transparency aboutsustainable and ethically responsible manufacturing, and quality craftsmanshiphave created a business environment for incredible potential for 2021 andbeyond.Brands will be debuting their new collections for the Fall 2021 Season.Contact:To request an interview, hi res images or for any additional information,please contact Karoline Bünemann of WHITE Communications (buenemann@white.de /+49 89 360766 20).Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152210/4816298OTS: ABICALÇADOS

Novo Hamburgo, Brazil (ots) - Abilcalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, announces that 21 Brazilian footwear brands will be participating in MICAM Americas virtual trade show. Confirmed to participate at MICAM Americas are Brazilian footwear brands: Ferrucci, Ramarim, Klin, Bibi, Tatiana Loureiro (Abest), Pegada, Paula Torres, Beira Rio Conforto, Vizzano, Moleca, Modare Ultraconforto, Molekinha, Actvitta, BR Sport , Opananken, Schutz, Capodarte, Dumond, Lolita Pimenta, Petite Jolie and Pé com Pé.

INTERNATIONAL TRADING AT A DISTANCE ABICALÇADOS' LEADING BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR BRANDS EMBRACE MICAM AMERICAS NEW VIRTUAL SHOW TO PROMOTE EXPORTS TO THE US

Abilcalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, announces that 21 Brazilian footwear brands will be participating in MICAM Americas virtual trade show. Confirmed to participate at MICAM Americas are Brazilian footwear brands: Ferrucci, …



