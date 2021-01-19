INTERNATIONAL TRADING AT A DISTANCE ABICALÇADOS' LEADING BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR BRANDS EMBRACE MICAM AMERICAS NEW VIRTUAL SHOW TO PROMOTE EXPORTS TO THE US
Novo Hamburgo, Brazil (ots) - Abilcalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries
Association, announces that 21 Brazilian footwear brands will be participating
in MICAM Americas virtual trade show.
Confirmed to participate at MICAM Americas are Brazilian footwear brands:
Ferrucci, Ramarim, Klin, Bibi, Tatiana Loureiro (Abest), Pegada, Paula Torres,
Beira Rio Conforto, Vizzano, Moleca, Modare Ultraconforto, Molekinha, Actvitta,
BR Sport , Opananken, Schutz, Capodarte, Dumond, Lolita Pimenta, Petite Jolie
and Pé com Pé.
The digital event, which kicks off today, January 19 and runs through March 16,
is held using the NuOrder platform, a B2B e-commerce platform for managing
clients and orders, allowing buyers and sellers to safely connect and conduct
business. "Micam America's proved to be a great platform for the promotion of
Brazilian brands in this period where physical presentations are not an option,"
says Ruisa Scheffel, the Commercial Promotion Analyst of Abicalçados. "Through
NuOrder, exhibitors can use several tools to present their collections and
contact customers in a complete digital way."
The event is introducing new platform features and event enhancements. After
retailers and brands asked for in-platform credit card payments, this
transaction model has been added to facilitate faster order placement.
Recently, there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilian
footwear industry. Factors such as a favorable currency, more transparency about
sustainable and ethically responsible manufacturing, and quality craftsmanship
have created a business environment for incredible potential for 2021 and
beyond.
Brands will be debuting their new collections for the Fall 2021 Season.
Contact:
To request an interview, hi res images or for any additional information,
please contact Karoline Bünemann of WHITE Communications (buenemann@white.de /
+49 89 360766 20).
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152210/4816298
OTS: ABICALÇADOS
