 

Alon Feit, Co-Founder of Splitit, Joins Verrency

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 23:10  |  58   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payment innovation company Verrency today announced that Alon Feit, an accomplished payments executive and successful start-up founder, has joined Verrency. Mr. Feit joins Verrency's global advisory board and will also take responsibility for Verrency's commercial operations in Israel and selected countries within Europe.

Mr Feit is the co-founder and ex-president and CEO - Splitit Payments Ltd (Splitit), a patented card-based instalment payment solution company (BNPL), leading the company in raising US$130m in equity and US$80m as a debt facility prior to the company's successful IPO on the ASX. He has held numerous executive leadership roles in the credit card industry for over 25 years at, Mastercard, ITAU-Unibanco Cards and Shufersal Finance.

"I have been following Verrency for a while and have really admired the way that Verrency is solving a major financial services industry problem that couldn't be timelier - how to drive innovation and unique consumer experiences around the moment of payment for institutions with existing legacy systems and portfolios," said Mr Feit. "Their solution is truly unique in that it can be deployed on top existing payment infrastructure, offering a flexible way for financial institutions to deliver engaging payment experiences at Fintech speed. Their team is absolutely top calibre, and I am excited to be joining Verrency where I can help David and the team expand further across Israel and Europe."

"Alon's experience in building Splitit and his understanding of the card issuing space are tremendous assets as we look to expand in Europe and Israel," said David Link, Verrency Founder & CEO. "Alon's vision, passion and his breadth of experience in the card issuing space is precisely where Verrency operates and are invaluable as we continue our expansion.  And having Alon's experienced insights – he has just successfully grown another fintech - will be instrumental as Verrency further expands its value proposition into BNPL, personalisation and other services around the moment of payment.

Verrency's industrial-grade platform fits on top of a bank's, processor's or wallet's existing infrastructure, opening the door for rapid delivery of enhanced features and new services without the need to change existing legacy technology or to migrate portfolios. The company's clients include financial institutions around the world from large tier 1 issuing processors to neobanks to national debit schemes, including Emirates NBD, Volt Bank, EFTPOS, and the US-based global processor FIS, among others.

About Verrency

Verrency puts financial institutions back at the centre of customer engagement. Verrency's highly secure payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase payment spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party services via its extensive FinTech ecosystem with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alon Feit, Co-Founder of Splitit, Joins Verrency MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global payment innovation company Verrency today announced that Alon Feit, an accomplished payments executive and successful start-up founder, has joined Verrency. Mr. Feit joins Verrency's global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
2-French Electrophysiology Microcatheter Launches in Europe, Enabling Deeper Coronary Sinus Mapping
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021
Citycon appoints a Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut
Royal Caribbean Group Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell its Azamara Brand to Sycamore Partners
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments